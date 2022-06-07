6 video marketing tactics to improve your lead generation

How effective is online video marketing?
Video is used to engage with your audience in a different format from your more traditional digital content. It is a quick and easy way to create digestible information and it continues to change the way sales forces connect with prospects and enhance your customer’s online journey.
According to Hubspot
:Further studies
show that “retention rates for information that is both seen and heard is as high as 80% in comparison to 20% for information that is only seen.” 57% of your online customers are more likely to purchase your product after watching a demo video.
With the above stats, any organisation can see the value of investing in video content.6 Tactics you can use video marketing to improve your lead generation1. Increase traffic to your site by optimising your video content
YouTube is the second largest search engine (Google being the first). You can increase your searchability by loading your video content on YouTube. Plus, if you host the video on your web page and transcribe it, you'll be attracting more visitors to your site. An increase in SEO traffic means an increase in conversion (see the next tactic) and can lead to more sales.
for more SEO tips for 2022.2. Increase your conversion rates using explainer videos on targeted landing pages
With more visitors on your website, take a look at your highest converting landing pages. Optimise them and increase your chance of conversions by adding relevant video content. These could be in the form of demonstration or educational videos around your product or service with a strong call to action. Or, in the B2B space, a preview to a white paper with a gated form to download the full version.
for Adclick’s Digital Trends Guide 2022 for actions you can take.3. Attract more leads through online advertising
Incorporate videos into your online strategy. Most social media channels such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok allow marketers to use a mix of video and live content stories to convey their brand in a fun, authentic way. Amplify your efforts by using videos in your online advertising, increasing your reach and improving brand awareness on a small to midsize budget. According to Databox.com
, “Video ads are better for engagement and brand recall metrics
than your typical image ads, as videos stick out more in a crowded newsfeed, and are more likely to capture a viewer’s attention thanks to autoplay features on most social platforms.”4. Personalised video follow-ups
With all the advances we have made in the digital world, you can enhance your customers’ online experiences and create brand loyalty by personalising your videos. Set up automated video responses, but get creative by using your own sales team in the video to introduce themselves. Take it a step further by including tutorials on exactly what that specific customer has purchased.5. Video retargeting ads on social media
Unleash the power of social media by taking advantage of retargeting adverts
. Unlike typical banner ads, retargeting ads get served to all the people who have landed on your website. You can also create lookalike audiences within your social media advertising platforms and reach new customers who have never been introduced to your product. Now create engagement and understanding by using video formats.6. Build credibility with customer interviews and testimonials
Let your customers speak for themselves by creating a video library of testimonials. Interview them to capture how and what they love about your services or products. This not only creates authentic content, but your audience is more likely to believe a review straight from someone who has interacted with your brand.
Don't miss your opportunity to generate more leads and sales! Implementing these suggested tactics can help boost your marketing efforts, drive traffic to your website and improve your online conversions.
for help creating authentic and engaging corporate videos to bring your brand to life!