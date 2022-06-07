Industries

    MediaHeads 360 appoints sales specialist, Sandra Queiroz

    7 Jun 2022
    By: Candy Dempers, Issued by: MediaHeads 360
    The latest addition to the MediaHeads 360 team is testament to the Level 1 BEE media specialist agency's continued growth. Sandra Queiroz joined the team on 1 June with a focus on expanding the dynamic sales team.
    Sandra Queiroz
    Sandra Queiroz
    "At the heart of it, as brands and marketers, we get it right when content marketing shares, entertains, engages, is relevant and connects hearts and minds. Inspiration begins with wonderful, passionate people in our business. Sandra most certainly brings wonderful, passion, creativity and a whole lot of 'wotalotigot' 360 media experience to our business. I am delighted to announce that Sandra will be joining our sales team from 1 June 2022 and wish her every success! We just know our clients will be delighted too." Justin Keats, sales director, MediaHeads 360.

    With more than 30 years in the media industry, not only does Queiroz bring a wealth of experience with her, but also a track record of adapting in an ever-changing industry. From television to radio and digital platforms, Queiroz will add her extensive understanding to the multi-platform approach favoured by the team when designing their signature tactical campaigns.

    Her wealth of sales experience gained in varied positions at media stalwarts Media 24 and the SABC over the years, her resourcefulness and creativity in offering clients impactful solutions will be an immeasurable asset as the company continues to expand its offering with the same excellent client service that the business has become known for.

    From idea generation to production, implementation, syndication, content marketing as well as mobile broadcasts, social media amplification, activations and influencer marketing with campaign tracking and research to optimise campaigns, MediaHeads 360 is excited to continue doing their name justice with a 360-approach to non-traditional promotions, now with an expanded sales team.

    "We aim to invite people in by telling stories that are genuinely entertaining, uniquely engaging and memorable. We know this is far more effective than paying for audiences' divided attention through interruption. That's why we are so excited to have Sandra's unique skillset to add to the fold as we pursue this vision with every campaign," Candy Dempers, managing director, concluded.

    Candy Dempers
    Candy Dempers has loved all things media for twenty-three years. A sales and marketing specialist, her first love was radio and bringing brands and platforms together.
    MediaHeads 360
    MediaHeads 360 delivers integrated, programming focused and strategic marketing campaigns which include television, radio, content marketing, activations, social media amplification and influencer marketing.
