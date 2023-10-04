Adclick Africa puts Bonitas on the podium with New Generation Awards 2023

The New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards are a prominent recognition of excellence in the digital marketing and advertising industry, celebrating innovative and impactful campaigns that have made a significant mark in the digital sphere. Adclick Africa's remarkable achievements at this year's awards are a testament to the agency's dedication to delivering cutting-edge digital marketing solutions that drive tangible results for clients.

In the highly competitive category of Agency of the Year, Adclick Africa's commitment to excellence and its ability to consistently deliver outstanding results for clients earned the agency a spot as a finalist. This recognition highlights the agency's exceptional leadership, client-centric approach, and its ability to adapt to the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Adclick Africa's crowning achievement at the awards was winning the bronze award for the Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign category. The campaign "Bonitas Medical Fund Price Freeze" showcased the agency's creativity and strategic prowess in crafting a campaign that not only engaged audiences but also generated substantial revenue for the client. This award is a testament to Adclick Africa's ability to transform client objectives into remarkable digital success stories.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognized at the New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards 2023," said Velly Bosega, CEO of Adclick Africa. "Being named a finalist in two categories, including Agency of the Year, is a tremendous honour. Winning bronze for the Bonitas Medical Fund Price Freeze campaign is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity of our team. It also reflects the trust our clients place in us to deliver exceptional results."

Adclick Africa remains committed to pushing the boundaries of digital marketing and delivering innovative solutions that drive client success. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the agency remains steadfast in its mission to provide clients with the most effective and results-driven marketing strategies.

About Adclick Africa

Adclick Africa is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in creating innovative, data-driven, and performance-focused digital marketing solutions. With a team of experienced professionals, Adclick Africa delivers results-driven campaigns that help businesses grow and thrive in the digital age.

