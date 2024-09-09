Marketing & Media Marketing
    Marketers, media agencies find value in a dedicated SME audience

    Issued by SME South Africa
    9 Sep 2024
    Marketers and media agencies alike benefit from leveraging the engaged attention of an audience that is hungry for knowledge. These are the metrics that sum up SME South Africa’s engaged readers, making them the ideal target audience that is ready to discover solutions that help manage and grow their businesses.
    Marketers, media agencies find value in a dedicated SME audience

    SME South Africa has a unique audience of SMEs that consists of startup businesses and township entrepreneurs. These individuals are driven and eager to find solutions and knowledge that helps their businesses succeed. “Our audience consists of business owners who cannot afford expensive resources. They are looking for free practical advice and industry knowledge,” says Velly Bosega, CEO at Oak Ventures (SME South Africa). “We call them hungry because they are in the discovery phase: These SMEs are doing research and looking for solutions to their every-day business challenges.”

    Bosega explains that SME South Africa aims to offer its audience relevant business advice in the form of articles, guides and e-books that helps their enterprises grow. He also points out that this audience is nurtured through dedicated newsletters, social media engagement, free downloadable templates, the SME Advice forum where knowledge is shared by industry leaders, as well as monthly webinars that address hot topics that are relevant to the SMEs current business environments.

    Unlike other publishers, SME South Africa focuses on driving traffic, conversions and sales, not just impressions. In the last three months, SME South Africa has reached 140 thousand users across the country. Clients have also received over three thousand converted leads.

    Marketers and media agencies alike can benefit from exposure to this audience. Their hunger for knowledge means that they are open to exploring the solutions that brands offer them about finance, compliance, banking, technology and accounting, to name a few.

    Marketing and media agencies find value in the dedicated SME audience through the use of banner ad campaigns, sponsored social media posts, dedicated newsletters, newsletter mentions, sponsored brand articles, e-books, whitepapers, guides, product reviews, sponsored webinars and partner hubs. Brands who are interested in exploring opportunities through SME South Africa can reach out to the SME SA Advertising team for a bespoke advertising proposal by e-mailing az.oc.acirfahtuosems@ofni.

    SME South Africa
    SME South Africa is a one-stop-shop for business owners to access advice, business tools and resources they need.
