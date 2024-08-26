MTN and Green Riders join forces to boost eco-friendly delivery in Western Cape

MTN's Western Cape region has formed a partnership with Green Riders, a company focused on advancing eco-friendly solutions within the delivery industry.

Broader mission

This collaboration introduces the use of eco-friendly e-bikes into MTN's overall advertising strategy, aligning the brand’s marketing efforts with its broader mission to support sustainable practices while driving meaningful business revenue. An e-bike saves an average 249 g of CO2 emissions for every kilometre travelled according to Greenmatch.

Understanding the shift in consumer demands towards more environmentally conscious, cost-effective, and ethically traded products and services, MTN recognises the crucial intersection of business growth and environmental sustainability.

MTN SA’s general manager for the Western Cape, Noluthando Pama, explains that the collaboration with Green Riders contributes to MTN's wider Sustainability efforts under the pillar of Doing for the planet. "MTN is committed to protecting our planet and achieving net zero emissions by 2040. We believe that we can actively contribute towards reduction in carbon emissions and job creation whilst enhancing our ability to provide our customers with the best deals and offers.”

Green Riders’ bold mission to generate 50,000 jobs in the delivery sector over the next five years is both ambitious and inspirational. By recruiting and training unemployed, underprivileged youths, Green Riders not only provides economic opportunities but also nurtures a new generation of environmentally conscious professionals.

Green Riders founder, Craig Atkinson, further explains that “MTN's adoption of e-bikes for marketing goes beyond conventional advertising, which necessitated a partnership with a company surpassing traditional delivery services. With this in mind, Green Riders, a business determined to revolutionise the delivery industry by creating jobs and reducing carbon emissions through the use of e-bikes and e-motorbikes, was the perfect partner.”

“The collaboration additionally allows us to align our regional marketing strategies with Green Riders’ mission, generating significant social and environmental impacts. MTN My Town Offers are now delivered directly to consumers’ doorsteps in an environmentally-friendly manner allowing us to meet consumers right where they are, offering a more personalised and engaging experience that fosters brand loyalty while concurrently supporting the planet,” said Pama.

Driving revenue

The partnership emphasises environmental responsibility while also acknowledging the business value of e-bikes. They offer significant cost savings compared to traditional motorbikes, enabling reinvestment into growth and innovation.

Aligning marketing efforts with sustainable practices enhances MTN's brand image and may appeal to a consumer segment that prioritises sustainability in their purchasing decisions.

“As MTN looks to the future, we remain committed to incorporating sustainability into every facet of our operations. The partnership with Green Riders epitomises how not only MTN, but all businesses, can align marketing strategies with greater social and environmental goals, creating a win-win situation for both businesses and the planet paving the way for a greener, more sustainable world,” Pama concludes.