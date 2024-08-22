How customer reviews are shaping e-commerce: Join Rogerwilco’s free webinar

Gain insights from industry experts on harnessing customer feedback for brand success.

In today’s digital landscape, consumer trust is paramount, and customer reviews have become a critical driver of e-commerce and brand growth. The 2024 South African Customer Experience Report highlights that 66% of consumers now trust reviews on company websites, up from 54% in 2021. This trend underscores the increasing importance of leveraging customer feedback to fuel business success.

Addressing this critical trend, Rogerwilco, a leader in digital strategy and customer experience, is hosting a free webinar titled 'Harness Customer Reviews for E-commerce and Brand Growth' in conjunction with its report co-authors ovatoyou and Julia Ahlfeldt CX Consulting on 18 September 2024 at 10am. This session will explore strategic opportunities that customer reviews present and how they can be harnessed for maximum impact.

Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco, underscores the vital role of reviews in the current commercial landscape: “In the e-commerce world, reviews are more than just feedback; they are a powerful force in shaping brand identity and building consumer trust.”

The webinar will not only emphasise the importance of customer reviews but also provide broader insights from the 2024 South African Customer Experience (CX) Report.

Marketers, strategists, and brand managers are invited to join a distinguished panel of experts to gain valuable insights into current digital CX trends and consumer expectations. The session, moderated by Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco, will feature:

Julia Ahlfeldt, customer experience strategist and co-author of the SA CX Report



Amanda Reekie, founder of Ovatoyou Market Research Agency and co-author of the SA CX Report



Shekara Hellmann Singh, experienced brand and digital marketer

Key topics include:

Trends and Data from the 2024 CX Report: Key insights reshaping the online shopping experience.



The Rise of the Super Shopper: How to adapt to new consumer behaviours.



Consumer Trust and Online Feedback: Leveraging reviews to build trust and drive sales.



Effective Strategies: Practical approaches to using reviews for enhancing customer satisfaction and growing your business.

Join the session at no cost to refine your approach to digital engagement and customer trust. Register now for a discussion that promises to transform your brand’s e-commerce strategy.



