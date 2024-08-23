Marketing & Media Marketing
    Top CEOs and thought leaders address AI in marketing at upcoming MMA SA Impact Forum

    9 Sep 2024
    9 Sep 2024
    This year’s MMA SA Impact Forum will be hosted at The CMO Summitt at Leaderex from 5 pm to 8 pm on 12 September, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Forum is hosting a heavy-weight line-up of speakers who deliver their keynote addresses or are part of a panel discussion, allowing attendees to learn from top CEOs and thought leaders how to navigate South Africa’s rapidly changing business environment.

    International speakers

    The keynote speaker is international guest, Rebecca Huda, the UK marketing manager & EU cluster - nutritional marketing for Bayers Pharmaceuticals.

    Her keynote speech AI-Powered Breakthroughs: Real-World Experiments & Insights on Leveraging AI for Personalisation, will provide delegates with a deep-dive into incorporating AI into marketing strategies.

    Huda, who led the study for Bayers with the internationally known Berocca brand, will talk through the selection, implementation and execution of the brand campaign, and her long-term plans for incorporating AI tech into the marketing of her brands to consumers.

    Other speakers include:

    • Jacques Burger, CEO M&C Saatchi Group SA

    • Vincent Maher, CEO of True IO and MMA chair

    • Sarah Utermark, MMA SSA regional director

    • Katherine Madely, VP marketing Massmart

    • Antonio Petra, strategy director VML

    • Musu Kalenga, group chief executive officer Brave Group

    • Adrian Naidoo, MD Mindshare>/li>

    Mastering AI for marketing

    Mastering AI for marketing should be the top priority for marketers right now and is the core theme of the Impact SA Forum.

    The Forum will showcase how AI and machine learning are revolutionising media strategies for leading local brands like Showmax, and international brands such as Shell and Bayers, driving top and bottom lines.

    Maher will moderate a panel on the hot topic Stop Hesitating and Start Winning with AI with panellists Madely Petra, Kalenga, and Naidoo.

    Delegates will have the opportunity to dive into a thought-provoking panel discussion on Overcoming the barriers to AI adoption, gain exclusive insights from MMA's Consortium for AI Personalisation (Caps) and be the first to access the launch of the MMA AI Academy and to leverage its innovative frameworks for integrating AI across marketing strategies.

    Watershed moment

    The MMA SSA’s regional director, Sarah Utermark, says the marketing industry in South Africa has reached a watershed moment that demands pause for thought.

    “AI is the driving force behind what is without a doubt a paradigm shift in marketing, and we recognize the need to seize the moment and ride the wave of change.

    “That is the impetus behind the MMA SA’s Impact Forum this year. We have gathered a formidable line-up of speakers who will take to the stage and share their wealth of experience with delegates.”

    “Our aim with Impact SA is to engage as many marketers from across the industry spectrum as possible, empowering them with critical knowledge and AI tools to leverage for optimal business performance,” says Utermark.

    All attendees will receive the MMA level 1 Certificate of Introductory AI and Measurement in Marketing Applied Masterclass and the case study results from MMA Caps.

    Delegates who sign up for the MMA academy will receive 40% off the applied AI training courses.

    Register either as members or non-members here using MMA as the invite code.
    The event is free to attend.

    For more info visit Impact SA Forum.

    Let's do Biz