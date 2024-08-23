AI, the new competitive battlefield, leads to MMA Academy launch

AI is a driving force behind the evolution of myriad industries, including marketing. MMA Global, an international marketing body, recently launched a ground-breaking educational programme for professionals, the MMA Academy, to keep up with this change.

Source: © 123rf 123rf AI is a driving force behind the evolutions of myriad industries, including marketing, and to keep up with this change, MMA Global recently launched the MMA Academy.

The MMA Academy is already up and running in Turkey, where it originated; now it has expanded in the sub-Saharan Africa region, including South Africa.

“The speed at which AI is changing the marketing industry is significant says Sarah Utermark, country director, MMA SA.

“From Google AI Search to using AI to develop hyper-targeted audience segments, and let’s not forget GenAI that is used to help create compelling digital content for social media, online video, gaming etc., marketers everywhere need to be on the front foot of the marketing industry to ensure they keep abreast of these wildly changing times, and especially younger demographics.”

Where once now-considered “traditional methods” were used, such as CRM systems, geo-targeting, personalisation, etc., today’s marketers must grasp complex AI-based concepts and data-driven tech to best engage their audiences and encourage conversion, while always keeping up with the industry and leading tech-led organisations changes.

Without a doubt, those who do will lead the charge and so will their brands. It is, without question, the new competitive battlefield.

Address the rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape

The programme gives members – be they undergrads, or members of the C-Suite– access to the virtual programmes and lessons to provide them with current intelligence which they need now – as part of their memberships.

The content that will be available to MMA members will consist of formats like workshops, webinars, lunch-break sessions, guest lecturers, online training catalogues to a technology boot camp specifically for the C-Suite.

The MMA Academy's curriculum is designed to address the rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape.

Harnessing the power of AI

As AI technologies continue to reshape the industry, the Academy's programmes offer opportunities for marketers to gain deep insights into customer behaviour and preferences through advanced data analysis and predictive analytics.

By harnessing the power of AI, marketers can create highly personalised campaigns, optimise spending, and enhance customer experiences, leading to substantial business growth.

“The MMA Global and MMA SSA and SA are proud to be the gateway to years of proprietary content that will upskill the industry, while regularly creating new, future-proofing content too, arming professionals with knowledge needed now.

“Our primary goal is to ensure that marketers become equipped with competencies and skills that will take them forward into the next level of AI-led marketing,” says Utermark.

3 tiers

Broken down into 3 tiers – undergrad, professional and C-Suite - the MMA Academy showcases real-world case studies of successful AI implementations in marketing, demonstrating measurable improvements in performance and ROI.

These examples serve as a testament to the transformative potential of AI in marketing strategies.

“The MMA Academy invites marketing professionals across sub-Sahara and Africa to join this educational revolution.

Success in the digital age

“By investing in AI-driven marketing education, we can collectively elevate the standards of the marketing industry, drive economic growth, and create a brighter future for the region.

“The Academy is dedicated to helping businesses grow through learning and transformation, providing the tools and knowledge necessary for sustained success in the digital age,” adds Utermark.

MMA SA members can access and sign up for the various programmes based on designation level here.

More information will also be available at the upcoming MMA SA Impact Forum on 12 September, as part of the CMO Summit taking place at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton between 5 pm and 8 pm.

Register either as members or non-members, using code MMA here.