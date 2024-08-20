Bookmarks2024: AI, audacity and the human touch

In the relentless drive toward perfection, AI systems are engineered to eradicate flaws, mastering tasks with a precision and efficiency that often outstrips human capabilities. But as machines race toward error-free performance, an irreplaceable element is left behind—human creativity and audacity. True innovation doesn’t emerge from flawless execution; it thrives in the unpredictable, the mistakes, and the imperfections where new ideas are born.

Source: Image generated by Karabo Ledwaba using Leonardo.AI

Paradox of progress

This is the paradox of progress: while machines chase perfection, human creativity flourishes in the gaps, where errors ignite breakthroughs and push the boundaries of what's possible. At the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards Finalists’ Showcase, industry leaders—including Bizcommunity marketing & media editor Danette Breitenbach, Accenture Song director Nimay Parekh, Joe Public's digital & integrated executive director Brandon Govender and moderator Ann Nurock—explored this very theme: "The Human Component: AI Needs Humans." Their consensus? AI may excel in tasks, but it lacks empathy, and it's the human element that infuses technology with the insight needed to truly connect with people.

“AI is here to stay, and we must embrace change and evolve alongside it. Doing so will lead to better businesses,” noted Breitenbach. Govender added, “We need to ensure that we elevate AI by integrating the human touch, bringing empathy and creativity into the equation.”

Breitenbach emphasised that AI can free businesses and agencies from mundane tasks, allowing more space for creativity. “Our publication regularly highlights how AI enables agencies to break free from routine work. A prime example is headline writing; AI provides suggestions, but the final product often blends AI’s ideas with our own, creating something richer.”

She also pointed out AI’s utility in media, such as transcribing work, which speeds up the news cycle. “We see AI as a well-read friend we can consult, but it’s the human element that drives innovation,” added Parekh.

However, the panelists also cautioned against relying solely on AI. “Without empathy, AI falls short,” noted Nurock.

Be audacious

Earlier the discussion shifted to a provocative question posed to Ogilvy South Africa creative partner Alex Goldberg, Spotify head of marketing Sithabile (Star) Kachisa, and TikTok’s head of marketing for Sub-Saharan Africa, Deshnie Govender: Can the industry dare to be different? Their unanimous response was yes. They highlighted bold campaigns from Vodacom, Castle Lite, and KFC as examples of brands embracing audacity. “Don’t be afraid of breaking things,” urged Goldberg. “The essence of audacity is initiative, and you can’t be audacious if you’re afraid of failure.”

Relationships and trust between agencies and brands are crucial, as Govender and Kachisa pointed out. Building these relationships fosters the creation of impactful work. Goldberg advised that brands should “maintain a healthy disrespect." Govender suggested the heritage brands should be challenged. brands.

As technology advances, it’s the blend of AI's efficiency with human insight, creativity and audacity that will shape the future of the industry.