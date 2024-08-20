4th annual South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) nominees announced

The 4th annual South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) announced the nominees recently at Kream, Mall of Africa, Gauteng.

The awards showcase top influencers, brands, and agencies who have significantly shaped the digital landscape.

This year’s awards feature a variety of categories designed to honour excellence in social media and digital communication. Winners will be announced on 23 November 23rd.

South Africans can participate in the voting process through two convenient methods:

Online voting: Purchase credits and cast your vote at the official SASMA website SMS Voting: Vote by sending an SMS with the nominee code 44850. See the SMS code for each nominee below.



The nominees

Here are the nominees listed below with their unique SMS codes:

Food Influencer of the Year

Nara Smith (SASMA1)

Nompumelelo Nkosi (SASMA2)

Zola Nene (SASMA3)

Lazy Makoti (SASMA4)

Keenen Bender (SASMA5)

Siba Mtongana (SASMA6)

Lebogang Tlokana “The Funny Chef” (SASMA7)

Fikile Zungu (SASMA8)

African Social Media Star Of the Year

Khaby Lame (SASMA11)

Davido (SASMA12)

William Last (SASMA13)

Mihlali Ndamase (SASMA14)

Angella Summer Namubiru (SASMA15)

Dr Shauwn Mkhize (SASMA16)

Khanyi Mbau (SASMA17)

Social Media Beauty Influencer of the Year

Liyema Pantsi (SASMA20)

Vanessa Ablant (SASMA21)

Kamohelo Pule (SASMA22)

Lungile Thabethe (SASMA23)

Vongai Mampho (SASMA24)

Kay Yams (SASMA25)

Best Social Media Vlogger

Zintle “Zee” Mofokeng (SASMA28)

Nelisa Msila (SASMA29)

Gogo Skhotheni (SASMA30)

Ipeleng Selepe (SASMA31)

Salome Laka (SASMA32)

Anazi Ngcobo (SASMA33)

Sinikiwe Mhlongo (SASMA24)

Emerging Social Media Personality of the Year

Yanda Mhlalukwana “Yanda.Woods” (SASMA37)

Seemah Mangolwane “S.eemah” (SASMA38)

Sphokuhle “S.Scrumptious” (SASMA39)

Jessica Mashaba (SASMA40)

Titus Mokou (SASMA41)

Smokey Mirror (SASMA42)

Maesela Thakgi Ledwaba (SASMA43)

Noluthando Ngcobo (SASMA44)

Fashion Influencer of the Year

Motsatsii Madiba (SASMA47)

Lesedi Macglory Riba “MaccGee” (SASMA48)

Sarah Langa (SASMA49)

Oscar Mbo (SASMA50)

Zola Mhlongo (SASMA51)

Happy Lethabo (SASMA52)

Ntandokazi Mzamo (SASMA53)

Fitness Influencer of the Year

Elizabeth Dumagude (SASMA56)

Neliswa Ntshangase (SASMA57)

Thulani Chipanga (SASMA58)

Sbahle Sithole (SASMA59)

Tumi Seeco (SASMA60

)ANELISA x ASANELE (SASMA61)

Popular SA Song on Media

‘Dalie’ by Kamo Mphela, Khalil Harrison and Tyler ICU ft. Baby S.O.N (SASMA64)

‘Ok’salayo’ by Lindough ft. Freddie Gwala, King Short and DJ Active (SASMA65)

‘Imithandazo’ by Kabza De Small and Mthunzi ft. Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush (SASMA66)

‘Mapara’ by Makhadzi ft. Babethe Gaoshazen (SASMA67)

‘Water’ by Tyla (SASMA68)

Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E, EeQue) – TitoM & Yuppe (SASMA69)

‘Izenzo’ by Bassie and Aymos ft. T-Man SA (SASMA70)‘Masithokoze’ by DJ Stokie and Eemoh (SASMA71)

Popular Business on Social Media

ERA by Dj Zinhle (SASMA74)

FlySafair (SASMA75)

Rocco Mamas (SASMA76)

Chiller’s Punch by Podcast & Chill Network (SASMA77)

Nandos (SASMA78)

Best Photographer of the Year

Asanda Nqoko (SASMA81)

Sfundo Majozi (SASMA82)

Vino Snaps (SASMA83)

NR Studios (SASMA84)

Popular Hashtag on Social Media

#LiemaPantsi (SASMA87)

#KhosiTwala (SASMA88)

#RunningWithTumiSole (SASMA89)

#PodCastAndChill (SASMA90)

#BBMzansi (SASMA91)

Popular Content Across All Social Media Platforms

MrSizwe_Sir (SASMA94)

Siyanda Maphumulo (SASMA95)

Primo9Teen (SASMA96)

Ghost Hlubi – “Golddiggers Pranks” (SASMA97)

King Oumar – “Smash/Pass” (SASMA98)

Joshua Rubin – “Wide Awake Podcast” (SASMA99)

Social Media Automotive Influencer of the Year

Mumbo Repairs (SASMA102)

Nicholas Neofitou (SASMA103)

Muzi Sambo (SASMA104)

Social Media Brand Campaign of the Year

Freedom Day advert by Spur (SASMA107)

5G Your Life by MTN (SASMA108)

Hot Wings Challenge by Rocco Mamas (SASMA109)

#HoldMyBeer by Castle Lite (SASMA110)

#IloveEatingRussians by Eskort (SASMA111)

Social Media Dominance of the Year

Liyema Phantsi (SASMA114)

Eulanda Monyai (SASMA115)

Dominic Zaca (SASMA116)

Sonwabile “Sonwabiled” (SASMA117)

Moghelingz (SASMA118)

DJ Khari (SASMA119)

Social Media Motivational Speaker of the Year

Poloko Mmakgolane (SASMA122)

Sthabile Happiness Mkhize (SASMA123)

Billy Selekane (SASMA124)

Vusi Thembekwayo (SASMA125)

Miles Khubeka (SASMA126)

Ziphi Sikhakhane (SASMA127)

Social Media Personality of the Year

Moghelingz (SASMA130)

LaSizwe (SASMA131)

Alphi Sipho (SASMA132)

Zille Wizzy (SASMA133)

Thando Thabooty (SASMA134)

Khanyisa Jaceni (SASMA135)

Robot.Boii (SASMA136)

Dr Shauwn Mkhize (SASMA137)

Khosi Twala (SASMA138)

Best Social Media Use by a Radio Show

BreakAwayWithKhutsoTheledi – Metro FM (SASMA141)

The Touch Down Show – Metro FM (SASMA142)

BreakFast with Anele – 947 FM (SASMA143)

Eskhaleni Party with DJ Cleo – Radio 2000 (SASMA144)

Wackhead Prank Calls by Darren Simpson – KFM (SASMA145)

Best Social Media Use by a TV Show

Uzalo – SABC 1 (SASMA148)

X-Repo – MojaLove (SASMA149)

Carte Blanche – Mnet (SASMA150)

Power to Truth with Dr. JJ Tabane (SASMA151)

Skeem Sam – SABC 1 (SASMA152)

Sizokuthola – MojaLove (SASMA153)

Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year

Desmond Koolen (SASMA156)

Sisipho Mbopo (SASMA157)

Misebenzemihle Shongwe (SASMA158)

Sassy Taylor Morrison (SASMA159)

Valdro RSA (SASMA160)

Lethukuthula Nongcebo (SASMA161)

Sbahle Mzizi (SASMA162)

Social Media Sports Personality of the Year

Siya Kolisi (SA Rugby Captain) (SASMA165)

Dricus Du Plessis (UFC Champion) (SASMA166)

Temba Bavuma (SA Cricket Captain) (SASMA167)

Faf De Klerk (SA Rugby) (SASMA168)

Percy Tau (SA Footballer) (SASMA169)

Ronwen Williams (Bafana Bafana Captain) (SASMA170)

Laura Wolvaardt (South African Cricketer) (SASMA171)

Desiree Ellis (Banyana Banyana Coach) (SASMA172)

Podcast of the Year

Open Chats (SASMA175)

PodCast & Chill (SASMA176)

Mpoomy Ledwaba (SASMA177)

L’tido (SASMA178)

Spreading Humour (SASMA179)

Joshua Rubin – Wide Awake (SASMA180)

The Penuel Show (SASMA181)

The Awards are sponsored by Sungrow Southern Africa, NakedCherry Wax, Yassir Express SA, Benefit South Africa, MKIVA Accountants & Auditors, Mail & Guardian, BlueCloudAI, and #OriginalNerdsPR.