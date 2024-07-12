UAE agencies shine in the 2024 AME Awards shortlist

The United Arab Emirates continues to shine on the global creative stage, leading the shortlist for the 2024 New York Festivals AME Awards.

This UAE campaign from MullenLowe MENA wants to fix the bias in AI.

Over 100 experts

The AME Grand Jury, comprising over 100 industry experts, including C-suite leaders, strategy innovators, and branding experts, evaluated each submission. The panel reviewed all entries and their insights and industry perspectives determined the AME Awards Shortlist.

This year’s AME Awards received an impressive array of submissions from agencies around the globe. The entries achieving Shortlist status engaged consumers, united like-minded individuals, utilised innovative technology to entertain, inspired cultural change, and delivered results that exceeded previous market shares and surpassed benchmarks.

For the second year in a row, cutting-edge work from the United Arab Emirates has taken the lead and advanced to the Shortlist. Publicis Groupe agencies made an impressive impact, with Leo Burnett Middle East advancing 30 entries to the next round, Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East seeing 18 entries advance, and Publicis Groupe MENAT securing 3 entries. Additionally, MullenLowe MENA/McCann Health Middle East saw their combined efforts result in 6 entries moving on to the next round, with MullenLowe MENA singularly securing an additional five shortlisted entries.

The US, United Kingdom, and Canada each had a robust number of campaigns from top-tier agencies advance to the next round. North American agencies advancing include VML, Ogilvy, Energy BBDO, Havas, Zulu Alpha Kilo, Mira, The Considered, Reckitt, Propel/OLIVER Agency, and McKinney.

UK agencies delivered results-driven work that moved on to the trophy round with multiple impressive entries from Ogilvy UK, London, and Wieden+Kennedy London. Additionally, agencies from Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, and Japan each had outstanding work shortlisted, underscoring the global reach and exceptional quality of this year’s entries. View the complete list of the 2024 AME Awards Shortlist.

Prominent global brands that achieved Shortlist status include Oreo, Dove, Kahlúa, HomeEquity Bank/Royal Canadian Legion, Cadillac, SAUDIA Airlines, Samsung, MiraLAX, Lucky Charms, Sixieme Son, Dosy, HSBC Bank, The General, Mike’s Amazing, Pizza Pizza, Environmental Leadership Canada, Aurora50, Opportunity@Work, On The Run Pty/Moe’s Hot Dogs, German Depression Aid Foundation, America’s Navy, Anghami, RISE Dispensary, and Novartis.

Criteria

All entries submitted into the 2023 AME Awards were evaluated based on four criteria and weighted according to importance:

Results/Effectiveness – 30%, Idea – 25%, Execution – 25%, and Challenge/Strategy/Objective – 20%.

The results of all the AME Awards Jury sessions are summarised in the AME Report, an annual ranking report that honours outstanding agencies and brands from work submitted globally. View the 2023 AME Report.

Since 1994, AME has honoured innovative campaigns that demonstrate groundbreaking solutions to challenging marketing problems, proving that strategic planning and creative execution can produce extraordinary results.