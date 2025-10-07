Last chance to enter 2025 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards

Designers, innovators and changemakers in South Africa’s sustainable fashion industry have just a few days left to enter the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2025. The final deadline for submissions is midnight on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2024. L to R: Stephanie Bentum wins the Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa, with Zandi Ndlovu. Image supplied

The awards celebrate excellence in sustainable fashion and recognise creative leaders who are reimagining the future of clothing through innovation, inclusivity, and regenerative practices.

Winners stand the chance to receive R100,000 in prize money and will automatically be featured in Twyg’s soon-to-launch online directory of past winners and finalists.

This year, the awards introduce a new international and local jury with deep expertise across media, sustainability, climate, design and business. Categories have also been updated to reflect emerging trends and challenges, ensuring that the awards remain at the forefront of sustainable fashion.

Nomination forms and guidelines are available here