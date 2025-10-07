South Africa
Retail Design & Manufacturing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Switch Energy DrinkRealm DigitalSpark MediaA-OSH EXPODentsuRogerwilcoBizcommunity.comHeineken BeveragesDNA Brand ArchitectsVolpesRainbow ChickenCapital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Last chance to enter 2025 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards

    Designers, innovators and changemakers in South Africa’s sustainable fashion industry have just a few days left to enter the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2025. The final deadline for submissions is midnight on Sunday, 12 October 2025.
    7 Oct 2025
    7 Oct 2025
    Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2024. L to R: Stephanie Bentum wins the Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa, with Zandi Ndlovu. Image supplied
    Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2024. L to R: Stephanie Bentum wins the Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa, with Zandi Ndlovu. Image supplied

    The awards celebrate excellence in sustainable fashion and recognise creative leaders who are reimagining the future of clothing through innovation, inclusivity, and regenerative practices.

    Winners stand the chance to receive R100,000 in prize money and will automatically be featured in Twyg’s soon-to-launch online directory of past winners and finalists.

    This year, the awards introduce a new international and local jury with deep expertise across media, sustainability, climate, design and business. Categories have also been updated to reflect emerging trends and challenges, ensuring that the awards remain at the forefront of sustainable fashion.

    Nomination forms and guidelines are available here

    Read more: sustainable fashion, Twyg, Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz