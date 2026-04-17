LOOKBOOK: Stella McCartney's new H&M Collection revealed

H&M has revealed all the looks in the upcoming Stella McCartney H&M collection, set to launch on 7 May, some 20 years after H&M’s first partnership with the acclaimed designer and campaigner.

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The first Stella McCartney H&M partnership – H&M’s second ever design collaboration – launched in November 2005.

This new Stella McCartney H&M collection builds on that legacy. It reflects on the highlights of the house’s 25-year history, bottling McCartney’s pioneering and rule-breaking vision into a range of apparel and accessories.

The collection unites past and present, combining beloved current signatures, such as oversized shirting, sweeping trenches and sharp tailoring, with playful iconic hits from McCartney’s early archive, including bejewelled prints and slogan tops.

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“I see this collection as a journey through my fashion history. It is a true mix of current classics and some of my old favourites that showcase my first forays into fashion and the development of my signatures. It’s playful, strong, sparkling, joyful, refined,” says Stella McCartney.

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Other key items in the collection include rib-knitted dresses and tops with McCartney’s signature Falabella chain at the neck, and a long white gown with a cape-like sleeve that loops into the hem, giving the look of a sweeping circle of fabric.

Also available are party wear, separates and denims, as well as mesh dresses and tops in a bold archival cherry-print. Offering an extra dose of nostalgia is a white mini tee embellished with studs reading ‘Rock Royalty’.

The accessories range is strong, and rich in bags. There will be six styles to choose from, including small, branded shoulder bags, giant totes and a timeless chocolate-toned bag with a chain-detail strap.

This is one of several pieces in the collection that incorporate the Falabella chain, including necklaces and earrings, crafted in recycled metal in mixed tones, and loafers with chain detailing on the front.

The collection is defined by an approach to materials that prioritises recycled content, organic cottons, wool certified to the RWS Standard and innovative usage of feedstock for coated materials, such as industrial corn and recycled vegetable oil.

“Stella has always had a bold vision for fashion, and this collection tracks her journey from a young, rule-breaking voice to a master of timeless design. Every single piece in the collection is desirable and tells a unique and bold story,” notes Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor and head of design womenswear at H&M.

The Stella McCartney H&M collection will be available from 7 May at Sandton City, V&A Waterfront and online via Superbalist.

