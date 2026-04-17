Boa Beauty Bar expands into the Cape Winelands

Luxury nail destination Boa Beauty Bar is expanding its footprint with the opening of a new location at Winelands Square Shopping Centre in Paarl on 1 May 2026.

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Recognised as one of South Africa’s fastest-growing beauty brands, Boa Beauty Bar has built a strong following through its signature pink aesthetic and elevated client experience.

The Paarl opening represents a strategic move to bring its distinctive blend of luxury, accessibility and trend-forward nail artistry to the heart of the Winelands.

Expanding a premium beauty experience

The new space has been designed to reflect Boa’s iconic look and feel, featuring soft blush interiors and a refined, feminine atmosphere. The environment is crafted to transform routine nail appointments into immersive self-care experiences, aligning with growing consumer demand for experiential beauty services.

“We’re excited to bring Boa Beauty Bar to Paarl and become part of this vibrant community,” the team said.

Clients can expect a full suite of premium nail services, delivered by highly trained technicians who uphold the brand’s consistently high standards.

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Growth driven by brand experience and community

Boa’s expansion into Paarl signals increasing demand for premium beauty offerings beyond major metropolitan hubs. By entering the Winelands market, the brand is positioning itself to tap into a growing customer base seeking quality, convenience and a more elevated salon experience.

Investing in the future of beauty talent

Beyond retail expansion, Boa continues to invest in the future of the beauty industry through initiatives such as Boa Beauty School. The programme is focused on creating meaningful career pathways and equipping the next generation of nail technicians with the skills required to succeed in a competitive and evolving market.

This dual focus on premium customer experience and industry development positions Boa Beauty Bar as more than a salon brand, establishing it as a key player in shaping South Africa’s modern beauty landscape.