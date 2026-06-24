South African films Angels: They Are Amongst Us, Dear Sis Dolly hit cinemas this July

Two new South African films, Angels: They Are Amongst Us and Dear Sis Dolly, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey arrive at cinemas this July.

3 July

A wedding disaster leaves the groom stranded in Rome, heartbroken in the world’s happiest city in Solo Mio.

Matt Taylor (Kevin James) travels to Italy for his wedding, only to be abandoned at the altar by his fiancée, Heather (Julie Ann Emery). Humiliated but determined, he continues the prepaid honeymoon alone, and what begins in heartbreak slowly becomes a journey of renewal. Read more.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, who has helmed every Jackass film since the beginning, Jackass 250: Best and Last reunites the surviving core cast for one last, all‑out celebration of the anarchic spirit that made Jackass a global phenomenon.

The story follows Johnny Knoxville, Steve‑O, Chris Pontius, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Preston Lacy, Dave England, and Ehren McGhehey as they reunite for a final round of stunts, pranks, and escalating set‑pieces designed to push nostalgia and physical comedy to their limits. Readmore.

Dear Sis Dolly is a South African comedy-drama film currently in development, inspired by the iconic advice column from Drum Magazine. The story centres on Mmabotsana, a brilliant but struggling psychologist in her late 30s who applies for the role of agony aunt “Sis Dolly” as a last-ditch effort to save her floundering practice in Mamelodi. Mmabotsana must compete against two younger, equally ambitious candidates — Rameetsa and Paseka — during a three-month probation period. Read more.

10 July

Moana emerges as a sweeping, ocean‑bound epic that reimagines Disney’s beloved 2016 animated film through a richly textured, live‑action lens.

When the ocean itself summons Moana of Motunui (newcomer Catherine Laga‘aia), she is compelled to leave the safety of her island and journey beyond the reef, defying her father Chief Tui (portrayed by John Tui) and generations of fear‑bound tradition. Her mission: to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti and heal the blight spreading across her homeland.

Along the way, she encounters the shapeshifting demigod Maui, brought to life once again by Dwayne Johnson, whose swaggering bravado masks a deep longing for identity and purpose. Read more.

Evil Dead Burn erupts from the screen like a feral, blood‑slicked nightmare. This film drags the iconic franchise deeper into claustrophobic terror while expanding its mythology with fresh emotional stakes.

The story follows a young widow shattered by the sudden death of her husband. Seeking solace, she retreats to the rural home of her in‑laws, walking into a simmering family tension that soon ignites into full‑blown terror when a cursed relic is unearthed on the property. Read more.

17 July

The Odyssey stands as one of the most ambitious cinematic undertakings of the decade, a sweeping, large‑scale reimagining of Homer’s immortal epic brought to life by Christopher Nolan, who both wrote and directed the film. At the centre of the story is Odysseus (Matt Damon), a man torn between duty and desire, haunted by the violence he has committed and the home he fears he may never see again.

The inspiration for Nolan’s adaptation grew from his long‑standing fascination with stories of fractured identity and the struggle to return to a self that war has reshaped beyond recognition. Read more

Lucky Strike is a taut, nerve‑shredding World War II survival thriller that compresses the chaos of the Battle of the Bulge into an intimate, character‑driven crucible.

At the centre of the film is Colin Hanks, an American soldier separated from his unit after a German ambush. Injured, disoriented, and surrounded by enemy patrols, he must navigate the snow‑choked forests of the Ardennes while trying to maintain contact with Allied forces through his unreliable SCR‑300. Read more.

24 July

Angels: They Are Amongst Us is an inspirational South African drama that masterfully weaves together the spiritual and natural worlds.

The story follows Paul Taylor (Keenan Arrison), a man who loses everything and takes a teaching post at a reform school in a desperate bid to understand the criminal minds of children. It is there, amid hardship and brokenness, that Paul is confronted by the breathtaking, supernatural reality of ministering angels. He is forced to face universal human challenges, the desire to belong, the pain of loss, romance, and the search for purpose, while answering the ultimate dramatic question: Are God and His Angels real? Read more.

The Invite is a comedy directed by Olivia Wilde, adapted from the Spanish film The People Upstairs, and starring Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton.

The story follows Joe and Angela, a married couple whose relationship is unravelling, as they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbours to a dinner party that quickly spirals into emotional chaos, awkward revelations, and sharply observed humour about marriage, desire, and modern relationships. Read more.

Motor City roars onto the screen as a bruising, 1970s‑set action‑crime thriller that fuses muscular genre filmmaking with a character‑driven emotional core.

Directed by Potsy Ponciroli and written by Chad St. John, the film channels the gritty spirit of classic American crime cinema while carving out its own identity through a story steeped in betrayal, revenge, and the desperate hope for redemption.

The story follows John Miller, played with brooding intensity by Alan Ritchson, a former mechanic and ex‑con who returns to Detroit after serving time for a crime he didn’t commit. Read more.

25 July

Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Saltburn) is Jessica in the NT Live’s much-anticipated Inter Alia from the team behind Prima Facie. Jessica is a smart Crown Court Judge at the top of her career. Behind the robe, she is a karaoke fiend, a loving wife and a supportive parent. When an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance, can she hold her family upright? read more.

Showing: 25, 26 & 28 July (V & A Waterfront / Rosebank Nouveau)

31 July

Spider‑Man: Brand New Day takes place four years after No Way Home. Peter Parker lives completely alone, erased from the memories of everyone he loves. He works as a full‑time Spider‑Man, anonymously protecting New York City. As the pressure mounts, Peter undergoes a dangerous physical evolution while investigating a new pattern of crimes linked to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced. Read more.

The Get Out is a tense, muscular crime thriller that follows nightclub owner Manco Kapak, played by Russell Crowe, whose plans to retire quietly collapse when masked gunmen rob his club and trigger a violent chain of consequences. Read more.

Read more about the latest and upcoming films.