South Africa
Automotive Motorsport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Dunlop Tyres SAPace Car RentalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    2026 Dakar Stage 13 results – number 6 for Nasser

    The 2026 Dakar Rally has ended. 2026 Dakar Stage 13 was the final of this year’s race.
    19 Jan 2026
    19 Jan 2026
    2026 Dakar Stage 13 results &#x2013; number 6 for Nasser

    The final stage was contested over 105km of timed special with a short, 33 km liaison. The stage and ended in Yanbu where this year’s event commenced. Read our Dakar 101 article here if you are still learning about the race.

    Luciano Benavides has claimed his maiden Dakar title in the bike category. Luciano follows his brother Kevin’s triumphs in 2021 and 2023. Luciano started the day trailing his main rival Ricky Brabec. But he gave it his all.

    “I never stopped dreaming, I never stopped believing. I told those close to me that I didn’t know why, but I just felt like it was still on. In the final three kilometres, Ricky took the wrong track and I took the right one. It was a glimmer of hope. I saw it was him and that he had to pull a U-turn to get back on the right line because crossing between the two was impossible.”

    reading on [[https://doubleapex.co.za/2026-dakar-stage-13-results-number-six-for-nasser/ Double Apex...

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz