2026 Dakar Stage 13 results – number 6 for Nasser

The 2026 Dakar Rally has ended. 2026 Dakar Stage 13 was the final of this year’s race.

The final stage was contested over 105km of timed special with a short, 33 km liaison. The stage and ended in Yanbu where this year’s event commenced. Read our Dakar 101 article here if you are still learning about the race.

Luciano Benavides has claimed his maiden Dakar title in the bike category. Luciano follows his brother Kevin’s triumphs in 2021 and 2023. Luciano started the day trailing his main rival Ricky Brabec. But he gave it his all.

“I never stopped dreaming, I never stopped believing. I told those close to me that I didn’t know why, but I just felt like it was still on. In the final three kilometres, Ricky took the wrong track and I took the right one. It was a glimmer of hope. I saw it was him and that he had to pull a U-turn to get back on the right line because crossing between the two was impossible.”

