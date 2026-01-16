South Africa
    2026 Dakar Stage 11 results – heartbreak for Henk

    The 2026 Dakar Rally is sliding into its final few days of competition. 2026 Dakar Stage 11 was contested over 346 km of timed special that promised to be extremely quick.
    16 Jan 2026
    The stage started in Bisha and ended in Al Henakiyah. Read our Dakar 101 article here if you are still learning about the race.

    With just two stages after today, chasing crews had to make a push if they planned to challenge for the overall lead of the race or wished to climb the leaderboard. As a reminder, the Dakar Rally is the opening round of the 2026 W2RC, or World Rally Raid Championship. This year’s season consists of five rounds.

    “The difficulty won’t lie in the nature of the terrain but in the number of intersections, forks and junctions. It could soon seem like a maze. A clear head and concentration will be the best allies for the competitors who want to reach the bivouac in Al Henakiyah without damage, all the more so since the overall distance will make the stage exhausting,” warned the organisers ahead of the day’s timed special.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
