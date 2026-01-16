South Africa
Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Securitas® Financial GroupSAICAIGrow WealthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How Agoa renewal impacts the SA-US economic relationship

    The approval of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) Extension Bill by the US House of Representatives has been welcomed by Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau, who said the move strengthens South Africa’s trade relationship with the United States.
    16 Jan 2026
    16 Jan 2026
    Source: Trevor Hill/Audi South Africa.
    Source: Trevor Hill/Audi South Africa.

    Agoa provides eligible sub-Saharan African countries with duty-free access to the US market.

    “The renewal of Agoa will complement and support the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area and creation of regional value chains, as well as support American businesses that depend on inputs and products imported into the US market under Agoa.

    “This will provide certainty and predictability for African and American businesses that rely on the programme,” the department said.

    The US is the third largest export destination for South African goods and remains one of South Africa’s most important trade partners.

    In 2024, SA-US total bilateral trade stood at some $15bn, with South Africa’s exports totalling $8bn and imports standing at $7bn, resulting in a “trade surplus of $1bn”.

    Trade ties endure

    “Minister Tau emphasised that South Africa values its longstanding trade and investment relationship with the US…[which is] a critical partner in driving mutually beneficial economic growth, industrialisation, and job creation.

    “Agoa has been important in this partnership for over two decades, supporting thousands of jobs in both countries and contributing to stable supply chains across key sectors, notably in automotive, shipbuilding, agriculture, chemicals, and apparel,” the DTIC highlighted.

    Over the past year, the relationship between the two countries has come under increasing strain; however, the department emphasised that South Africa remains committed to “mature engagement regarding matters of mutual concern, ensuring that we are able to reach our shared economic goals”.

    “SA…is the largest sub-Saharan African importer of goods from the US and the biggest source of foreign direct investment to the US from the African continent and a crucial supplier of raw materials to many US supply chains.

    “South Africa and the United States continue to engage with each other in the negotiation of an Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs aimed at promoting mutually beneficial trade and investment relations and address trade barriers that affect bilateral trade,” the department said.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz