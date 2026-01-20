Google launches local language pilot for SA publishers

The Google News Initiative (GNI), in partnership with the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) and the Daily Maverick, has launched a local language pilot programme aimed at supporting community and vernacular language publishers across South Africa.

Abongile Mashele, Government Affairs and Public Policy | image supplied

The programme was officially launched on 20 January 2026 at the Iziko Museum in Cape Town and marks the start of a nationwide provincial roadshow focused on improving digital capacity and sustainability among community media outlets. The initiative aligns with the National Development Plan’s objectives around inclusive digital transformation and access to information.

Economic pressure on community media

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenneth Morolong, who attended the launch, highlighted the role of community media in local democracy and cultural preservation. He said the sector remains under significant pressure following the Covid-19 pandemic, declining print circulation and reduced advertising revenue, which have resulted in closures, mergers and job losses across the country.

Morolong described the pilot as an investment in local voices and media sustainability, adding that partnerships between government, industry and technology platforms are increasingly necessary to support community journalism.

Addressing structural barriers to digital growth

The pilot is designed to address long-standing challenges faced by vernacular publishers, including limited access to technical training and digital tools that accommodate indigenous languages.

Shaik Imraan Subrathie, a member of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, said the programme aims to equip local newsrooms with the tools needed to improve digital distribution, reach new audiences and strengthen long-term business sustainability.

Training focuses on sustainability, data and AI

Training for participating publishers is being delivered by the Daily Maverick and focuses on three core areas: business development, audience insights and editorial efficiency.

The programme introduces alternative revenue models beyond traditional advertising, alongside data-led audience strategies using tools such as Google Trends. Journalists are also being trained in the practical use of artificial intelligence tools, including Gemini and NotebookLM, to support newsroom productivity while maintaining editorial oversight.

Strengthening trusted local news sources

MDDA board member Philly Moilwa said community and small media remain the most trusted sources of information for many South Africans, particularly in rural and marginalised communities. She said the programme recognises that financial sustainability, digital capability and editorial integrity must advance together if community media is to adapt and grow.

Roadshow delivers training in five languages

Marianne Erasmus, Google News Partner Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa, said the initiative is structured to deliver training directly to communities, rather than centralised workshops conducted only in English. The pilot will offer training in five South African languages through an in-person national roadshow.

Following the Cape Town launch, workshops will take place in Paarl, East London, Durban, Johannesburg and Polokwane during January, covering isiXhosa, Afrikaans, isiZulu, English and Sepedi.

Part of broader journalism support effort

The local language pilot forms part of the Google News Initiative’s broader work to support journalism sustainability and media development across Africa.

National roadshow dates and locations

Following the Cape Town launch, the Google News Initiative roadshow will deliver in-person training to community and vernacular publishers across the country, according to the following schedule:

The programme begins in Cape Town on 19 January with training delivered in isiXhosa, followed by Paarl on 20 January in Afrikaans. It then moves to East London on 22 January for isiXhosa sessions, Durban on 26 January for isiZulu, Johannesburg on 29 January in English, and concludes in Polokwane on 31 January, with training conducted in Sepedi.