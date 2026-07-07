SA-linked AI coding startup raises R16m in pre-seed funding

A South African-founded AI coding platform has secured more than R16m ($1m) in pre-seed funding from European and UK venture capital investors as it approaches 100,000 users less than three months after launch.

HyperDev, which operates in South Africa and Europe, said the funding will support the continued development of its artificial intelligence (AI) coding platform, designed to help developers and non-technical users build deployable software more efficiently.

Unlike many AI coding tools that focus solely on generating code, HyperDev said its proprietary "Guided Mode" is designed to help users turn AI-generated code into working applications. The platform also allows non-technical users to collaborate with developers to complete software projects.

The company said the platform has grown to nearly 100,000 users across 14 countries since launching less than three months ago.

"We backed HyperDev because they combine genuine AI R&D depth with a built-in distribution channel of millions of developers," said Falk Albers, managing director at Reinsurance Intelligence Quotient (RIQ) and general partner at Loom Ventures.

"While most AI coding tools are thin wrappers around third-party large language models, HyperDev is building proprietary technology that makes code generation actually useful."

HyperDev's founding team includes chief technical officer Piotr Sobolewski, formerly of OpenAI where he contributed to technology behind ChatGPT, and Riaz Moola, who previously worked at Google on AI technologies that later became part of tools such as Gemini.

According to the company, both founders have also conducted AI research focused on improving how people interact with large language models.

"Every AI coding tool on the market was built on the assumption that generating code was the hard part," said Sobolewski.

"We built HyperDev because we knew the hard part was what came after, and nobody else seems to be solving that."

The company said its Guided Mode has helped improve user retention, a key metric in the increasingly competitive AI coding market.

"Since the launch of Guided Mode, we've seen a near doubling in the retention rate of users," said chief marketing officer Kenne Loubser.

HyperDev said its platform is being used to develop software ranging from mobile applications and ecommerce platforms to fintech and education technology solutions. It also integrates with the HyperionDev online education platform, giving users access to technical training programmes.

The latest funding comes as investor interest in AI software development tools continues to grow, with companies increasingly looking to improve developer productivity and lower barriers to software creation.