Octotel and Krypton Web bring fibre connectivity to Leliebloem House for Heart FM 16 Days for Youth

In a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved when purpose-driven organisations unite, Octotel, Krypton Web and Heart FM have successfully completed a transformative community project that is set to create brighter opportunities for the young people of Leliebloem House. Lelibloem House operates as a children’s home for 60 vulnerable children aged 4 to 18.

What began as a shared vision to uplift and inspire has culminated in the transformation of Leliebloem House's computer room into a vibrant, connected and future-ready learning environment. At the heart of the initiative lies a powerful investment in digital inclusion: the introduction of reliable, high-speed fibre connectivity and WiFi infrastructure, giving the children and staff access to the digital tools, educational resources and online opportunities they need to learn, grow and thrive.

"As we celebrate 10 Years of Trusted Connections, this project reflects exactly what our mission stands for: bridging the digital divide and unlocking real opportunity where it matters most ," said Carly Haydricks, CSR Team Lead at Octotel.

"Seeing the children of Leliebloem House step into a fully connected learning space means they now have access to knowledge, tools and pathways that can genuinely shape their futures. This is the power of connectivity done right—and this is only the beginning. "

Through the sponsored fibre connection, Octotel has laid the digital foundation that will continue to serve Leliebloem House long after the project has concluded. As Octotel's trusted internet service partner, Krypton Web played a pivotal role in delivering the connectivity while also helping transform the learning space into an inspiring environment through a vibrant educational mural.

"At Krypton Web, we believe connectivity is only powerful when people can truly experience what it unlocks ," said Abdul Quayum Parker, operations manager at Krypton Web.

"Being part of this project meant more than delivering internet services - it meant helping create an environment where learning feels exciting, expressive and possible. From the network layer to the painted walls, every element was designed to inspire opportunity and leave a lasting impact on the children who will use this space every day. "

The transformation formed part of Heart FM's annual 16 Days for Youth initiative, an ongoing commitment to creating meaningful and sustainable change within communities across the Western Cape. By bringing together organisations with a shared purpose, the initiative demonstrates how collective action can create tangible, lasting impact.

"The Heart FM 16 Days for Youth initiative is about more than awareness—it's about action ," said Brendon Lottering, Heart FM project manager.

"This project shows what happens when organisations don't just talk about change, but actively build it together. The transformation of this space is something these children will experience every single day, and its impact will continue long after this moment. We are incredibly grateful to Octotel and Krypton Web who chose to be part of something truly meaningful."

Beyond the infrastructure and visual transformation, the day was defined by something even more powerful: people coming together with a genuine desire to make a difference. For Leliebloem House, the project represents renewed hope, greater access to opportunity and an investment in the future of every young person who walks through its doors.

"This project represents far more than a renovated room. It represents belief in our children ," said Carla Stewart, Representative at Leliebloem House.

"This new connected learning space will make a lasting difference in how our children learn, explore and dream. Every lesson, every new skill and every opportunity they discover in this room is made possible because organisations chose to invest not only in our facility, but in our future. We are deeply grateful to Heart FM, Octotel, Krypton Web and every individual who gave their time, energy and heart to this incredible project. "

As the final brush strokes dried and the fibre connection officially went live, one thing became abundantly clear: creating access where barriers once existed. It was about turning a room into a launchpad for learning, curiosity and possibility. It was about reminding every child at Leliebloem House that their dreams deserve the tools to become reality.

About Octotel

Celebrating 10 Years of Connectivity, Octotel is a leading Western Cape-based fibre network operator (FNO), proudly ranked South Africa's Number One Fibre Network Operator by ISPA for three consecutive years.

Committed to innovation, reliability and community upliftment, Octotel delivers fast, future-ready fibre connectivity to thousands of homes and businesses while creating opportunities through digital inclusion and meaningful community partnerships.

Learn more at www.octotel.co.za



