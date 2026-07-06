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    Google Play launches R16m fund for African game developers

    Google Play has launched its first Indie Games Fund for Africa, committing $1m (about R16m) in equity-free funding to help independent game developers grow their studios and reach international audiences.
    6 Jul 2026
    6 Jul 2026
    Source:
    Source: Magnific

    The fund is open to independent game studios across 32 African countries, including South Africa, and will provide funding, technical support and mentorship to selected developers.

    According to Google Play, the initiative aims to address one of the biggest challenges facing African game studios: limited access to funding.

    Funding of up to $200,000 available

    Ten studios will be selected to share the fund, with individual grants ranging from $50,000 to $200,000 (about R900,000 to R3.6m).

    Successful applicants will also receive technical guidance to improve and optimise their games, along with mentorship from industry experts.

    Ben McOwen Wilson, managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Google Play, said the programme was intended to help African developers scale their businesses and bring locally developed games to a global audience.

    Applications open until 31 July

    Applications are open to privately owned independent game studios with 50 or fewer employees that are registered in one of the eligible African countries.

    Applicants must have already launched a mobile, PC or console game. Selected studios must also commit to making their games available on Google Play and participating in the Google Play Pass subscription programme on a non-exclusive basis for two years.

    Applications close on 31 July 2026, with the 10 successful studios expected to be announced in September.

    Read more: funding, Google, Google Play
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