E Squared puts R316m behind South African entrepreneurs

E Squared Investments says it has invested R1.34bn across 227 businesses since its inception, supporting nearly 38,000 jobs as it continues to focus on long-term investment in South African entrepreneurs.

The organisation released its 2025 Impact Report this week, outlining performance across investment activity, enterprise support, governance and impact measurement.

According to the report, E Squared invested R316m during 2025 and reported 37,756 jobs created, supported and beneficiated across its portfolio.

Portfolio shows signs of maturity

E Squared said its venture portfolio recorded 16% fair market value growth during the year and generated R31 million in realised returns through partial investment exits.

The organisation said these results reflect a focus on supporting businesses beyond capital through governance, operational support and long-term development.

Gladwyn Leeuw, chief executive officer of E Squared Investments, said entrepreneurs continue to operate in an environment where funding remains constrained.

He said the organisation’s investment approach is centred on helping founders build sustainable businesses that can continue operating through difficult economic conditions and scale over time.

Investment strategy remains focused on transformation

According to the report, 92% of investment value during 2025 was directed towards black beneficiaries, while 62% supported Black women-owned businesses.

The report also noted that 42 portfolio companies have exceeded R2m in revenue, while four businesses have grown beyond R400m in revenue or achieved market values above R2bn.

E Squared said it plans to focus on strengthening post-investment support, improving impact measurement and expanding partnerships as part of its long-term investment strategy.