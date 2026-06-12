SA SMEs shift from survival mode to disciplined growth, new report finds

South African SMEs are moving away from crisis-driven decision-making towards more disciplined and measured growth strategies, according to Lula’s latest SME Pulse Report, which highlights improving operating conditions alongside continued global uncertainty.

From survival to structured growth

The report shows a clear shift in SME behaviour in 2026, with business owners increasingly focusing on cash flow management, operational efficiency and selective investment rather than short-term survival tactics.

Improving affordability conditions, easing inflation and periods of interest rate relief have supported a more stable trading environment. However, this recovery remains uneven and is being tested by ongoing global volatility, including geopolitical tensions and fluctuating oil prices.

“The story of SMEs in 2026 is no longer one of pure survival, but not yet one of full recovery either,” says Trevor Gosling, CEO of Lula. “What we’re seeing instead is measured optimism. Businesses are becoming more deliberate about where they deploy capital, which opportunities they pursue, and how they protect cash flow.”

Improving conditions, but volatility remains

Lula’s affordability data indicates a steady improvement in SME financial conditions over the past 12 months, following a prolonged period of pressure linked to high interest rates and infrastructure constraints.

The report notes that during early 2026, lower inflation and easing interest rates contributed to improved business confidence, alongside greater energy stability. At the time of data collection, confidence levels reached their highest point in nearly five years.

However, the report cautions that conditions have since become more volatile, reinforcing the need for SMEs to maintain financial discipline and operational resilience.

“SMEs are operating in a market that can change very quickly and often without warning,” says Gosling. “The external environment is shifting quickly again, which means businesses cannot afford to become complacent.”

Funding shifts from survival tool to growth lever

The report also highlights a shift in how SMEs view funding, with capital increasingly being used proactively rather than defensively.

Instead of relying solely on funding during cash flow stress, businesses are using external finance to secure inventory, support expansion and build operational capacity ahead of demand.

According to Lula, this reflects a broader shift towards more strategic financial planning across the SME sector.

“The future of SME finance will not simply be about access to capital,” says Gosling. “It will increasingly be about helping businesses make smarter decisions and giving them the confidence to act at the right time.”

More disciplined, not more aggressive

While confidence is improving, the report suggests SMEs are not entering a high-growth phase of expansion. Instead, they are prioritising sustainability, efficiency and controlled growth over rapid scaling.

“The SMEs most likely to succeed will be those that remain clear on what drives value, stay focused, and execute consistently,” Gosling concludes.