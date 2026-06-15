YouthMonth | Youth is a mindset rather than an age bracket

Every June, the South African marketing industry does something curious. It sets aside an entire month to talk about youth, and then spends most of it talking about age.

(Left) Marilize Jacobs, founder, VocalCord PR and Reputation Management and (right) Thabani Mnyakeni, chief creative officer, TM Relations, say that youth is not an age, it’s a mindset (Image supplied)

Youth Month triggers a familiar cascade: statistics about unemployment, profiles of young founders, campaigns featuring people under 30. All of it was well-intentioned. Most of it is built on a premise that nobody has properly interrogated.

The premise is this: that youth is a demographic.

It is not. And the sooner the industry accepts that, the sooner it will start producing work that actually connects.

The definition problem

The marketing industry's own textbooks define the "youth market" as anyone between the ages of 11 and 35.

By that measure, a 34-year-old chief executive with a decade of business decisions behind her is still a youth marketing target.

A 22-year-old who has never left her hometown, has no disposable income, and consumes no digital media is also one.

Clearly, age is doing very little work here.

What the industry is actually trying to reach when it says "youth" is a set of behaviours, a particular quality of mind.

Curiosity. Openness to the new. A willingness to take considered risks.

An appetite for connection that feels real rather than manufactured. A restlessness with the way things have always been done.

The question worth asking this Youth Month is not how old is our target audience? It is: what does it mean to think young?

What the futurists have been telling us

Faith Popcorn, whose BrainReserve consultancy has tracked consumer behaviour since 1974 with a documented 95% accuracy rate, coined a trend she called "Down-Aging".

It is the phenomenon of consumers across all age groups actively refusing the behaviour, the limitations, and the mental furniture that society assigns to their stage of life.

It was not, she noted, about denial. It was about choosing a different relationship with possibility.

Dion Chang of Flux Trends, who has spent nearly a decade tracking South African Gen Z specifically, makes a related observation from a different angle.

His work consistently points to the fact that what makes young consumers distinctive is not their birth year but their mindset: the way they process information, build trust, and decide who is worth their attention.

Those qualities, he notes, do not belong exclusively to people under thirty.

Bronwyn Williams, economist and futurist, also at Flux Trends, takes this further in her consumer research.

The most agile, most digitally fluent, most values-driven consumers in South Africa do not fit neatly into a generational bracket.

They are defined by how they engage with the world, not when they were born.

The framework the industry needs is not generational. It is dispositional.

The alliance that proved the point

We work together in a formal strategic alliance between TM Relations and VocalCord PR.

One of us is Gen X. The other is Gen Z. An entire generation sits between us, and neither of us is it.

What made the alliance possible was not that we were similar. It was that we were both, in the truest sense of the word, young in our thinking.

Marilize built two businesses across three decades, not by settling into what she knew, but by staying curious about what she did not.

She entered interior design after establishing herself in PR.

She formalised a cross-generational alliance when most practitioners of her seniority were consolidating rather than expanding.

She does not think like someone who has arrived. She thinks like someone still in motion.

That quality has a name. It is not "Gen X." It is not "experienced." It is youthful.

Thabani's contribution to the alliance has required something equally important: the ability to think beyond the moment, to understand that a brand's reputation is built across years and not just campaigns, to hold a long view while moving fast.

That quality also has a name. It is not "Gen Z." It is not "digital native." It is maturity.

The two things, youthfulness and maturity, do not belong to separate generations.

They are both available to anyone willing to cultivate them.

The most effective communicators, the most resonant brands, and the most enduring agencies are the ones that carry both simultaneously.

What this means for the industry

If youth is a mindset rather than an age bracket, then youth marketing is a fundamentally different discipline than the one most agencies are currently practising.

It means your audience is not defined by when they were born. It is defined by how they engage.

A 50-year-old serial entrepreneur who builds new things, questions old assumptions, and buys based on values rather than habit is a "youth" consumer in every way that matters to your brief.

A 25-year-old who has settled into inherited patterns and makes no active choices about brand loyalty is not, regardless of what the media plan says.

It also means that the people producing your youth strategy do not need to be young by age.

They need to be young by disposition: curious, current, honest about what they do not yet know, and structurally connected to people who see the world differently than they do.

That last part is the one most agencies skip. Structural connection.

Not a young intern brought in for culture checks. Not a Gen Z panel consulted once before the pitch.

A genuine, equal partnership between different ways of thinking, held together by shared purpose and mutual respect.

The question nobody has asked

Youth Month is the right moment to ask the question the industry has been avoiding.

Not: how do we reach young people?

But: are we young enough in our thinking to deserve their attention?

The answer is available to anyone willing to examine it honestly. Not by checking a birth certificate. By checking a mindset.