Why Africanfuturist gaming is becoming a powerful new voice in global entertainment

For South Africa in particular, the rise of Africanfuturist gaming represents more than industry expansion. It reflects a generation leveraging technology to define how the world sees them - not as subjects of external narratives, but as authors of their own futures. Far from being a passing trend, Africanfuturist gaming signals a broader shift in global storytelling.

A gaming industry on the rise

This creative momentum is unfolding alongside strong growth in South Africa’s gaming economy. According to Newzoo data, in 2023, the local gaming sector generated R7,3bn ($266m) in revenue, marking a significant 52% year-on-year increase.

Nearly half of South African gamers are between the ages of 14 and 28, underscoring the youth-driven nature of the industry.

What was once considered a niche hobby has become a major cultural and economic force.

Gaming as a cultural and social ecosystem

The majority of South Africans under thirty five engage with video games either as players, livestream viewers or content creators.

More than 60% of this digitally native generation consume gaming-related content online, from esports tournaments and Twitch streams to YouTube commentary and community forums.

Gaming is no longer confined to consoles and PCs; it is embedded in how young people connect, learn, express themselves and build communities.

The power of Africanfuturist storytelling

Within this landscape, Africanfuturist gaming stands out for its emphasis on narrative sovereignty - the power to tell African stories on African terms.

Rather than serving as exotic backdrops in foreign productions, African environments, mythologies and languages are becoming central to original, globally competitive titles.

Johannesburg-based studio Nyamakop is one example of this movement.

Its upcoming game Relooted invites players into an Africanfuturist heist narrative where artefacts are reclaimed from museums around the world — blending social commentary with imaginative gameplay.

Challenging stereotypes through play

“Africanfuturist gaming allows Africa to tell its own stories, on its own terms,” says Ben Myres, CEO and creative director at Nyamakop.

“By combining local narratives with cutting-edge technology, developers are creating authentic experiences that both resonate at home and travel globally.”

This approach challenges long-standing stereotypes and expands the global imagination of what Africa represents.

From reinterpreting traditional folklore through speculative fiction to exploring contemporary social themes in interactive form, Africanfuturist games are reframing the continent as innovative, technologically capable and creatively ambitious.

Youth shaping the future of African games

The youth is central to this transformation. As both creators and consumers, South Africa’s digitally savvy generation is shaping the aesthetic, themes and distribution of modern African games.

Internet access and the growth of streaming platforms have lowered barriers to entry, enabling young developers to experiment and publish their work to international audiences.

Cultural preservation in digital worlds

Beyond entertainment, Africanfuturist games are contributing to cultural preservation.

By incorporating languages, histories and worldviews into interactive media, developers are presenting cultural knowledge in formats that resonate with modern audiences.

For many young players, seeing their realities reflected in digital spaces fosters a sense of belonging and pride.

A new chapter in global entertainment

As African developers continue to innovate, they are positioning the continent not simply as a participant in the global entertainment economy, but as a creative force helping to shape its future.