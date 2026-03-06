Warner Bros. to bring Game of Thrones to cinemas

Warner Bros. is developing a feature film based on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, marking the first time the record-breaking television franchise is heading to the big screen.

The project, currently in development at Warner Bros., will reportedly focus on the story of Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros — the historic event that united most of the Seven Kingdoms roughly 300 years before the events of the original series. The screenplay is being written by Beau Willimon, known for his work on House of Cards and Andor.

The move expands one of HBO’s most successful franchises. During its eight-season run, Game of Thrones became the network’s most-watched series, with later seasons averaging more than 25 million viewers per episode across platforms.

The film is part of a wider effort to grow the fantasy universe beyond television. The franchise already includes the prequel series House of the Dragon and other projects in development.

No casting or release date has been announced yet, but Warner Bros. is reportedly aiming for a large-scale cinematic production comparable in scope to epic fantasy films such as Dune.