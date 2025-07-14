Darling Sweet unveils new online store

Local confectionery brand Darling Sweet has unveiled its new website, marking a significant milestone in its 11-year journey.

Founded in 2014 by Hentie van der Merwe and Frits van Ryneveld, the company has grown from a small toffee operation in the village of Darling to a brand known for its handcrafted toffees, soft caramels and fudge.

Says van Ryneveld: “The launch of Darling Sweet's new website is more than just a digital facelift; it's a reflection of the brand's commitment to quality and customer experience.”

Adds van der Merwe: “The site offers an intuitive shopping experience, allowing customers to browse and purchase a wide choice of products, including our range of toffees (10 flavours), soft caramels (eight flavours), fudge, toffee spreads (two flavours) as well as gift boxes and gift hampers.”

Beyond its online presence, Darling Sweet remains deeply connected to its community. The brand's home at Evita se Perron includes a tasting room where visitors can sample products and witness the toffee-making process firsthand, as well as marvel at the vintage toffee tin collection which numbers over 300 (and growing!). This immersive experience highlights the company's dedication to transparency and customer engagement.

In 2020, van der Merwe and van Ryneveld acquired Swartland Kitchen and, in addition to the confectionery range, the new website also offers browsers the opportunity to explore and order from the Swartland Kitchen range of rusks (five flavours), cookies (three flavours) as well as granola and fleur de sel.

With Darling Sweet’s recent relocation to Evita se Perron in Darling, it makes sense that the new website also features a section dedicated to the home of the famous Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout – an ardent supporter and fan of Darling Sweet and Swartland Kitchen.

There, you’ll find information on Boerassic Park, an outdoor garden filled with satirical statues and installations poking fun at South African political figures (and recently upgraded by Darling resident Trix Radyn who also sells her waterwise plants on site), the Nauseam Museum where you will find a collection of political artefacts and memorabilia and information on current and upcoming theatre shows presented by Evita Bezuidenhout and Pieter-Dirk Uys.

Says van Ryneveld: “Darling Sweet's new website is a testament to its evolution from a local confectionery maker to a nationally recognised brand. By embracing digital innovation, celebrating its heritage, and maintaining strong community ties, we at Darling Sweet hope to continue delighting customers with our handcrafted products.”