Apple Music unveils 100 Best Albums of all time

The list is crafted by Apple Music’s team of experts alongside a select group of artists, including Maren Morris, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Charli XCX, Mark Hoppus, Honey Dijon, and Nia Archives, as well as songwriters, producers, and industry professionals.
Apples' 100 Best Albums of All Time list is a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in.
Apple Music will reveal 10 albums each day for the next 10 days, along with a new microsite, featuring new and exclusive content, dedicated Apple Music Radio episodes, and more.
The countdown will culminate on the final day with the reveal of Apple Music’s top 10 albums of all time during a broadcast radio special.
#REPOST @AppleMusic— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 13, 2024
...
Welcome to #100BestAlbums, our definitive list assembled with the help of artists and experts. We’ll reveal 10 albums everyday for 10 days. What album do you want to see on the list? pic.twitter.com/PU0YSLmzem
“100 Best brings together all the things that make Apple Music the ultimate service for music lovers — human curation at its peak, an appreciation for the art of storytelling, and unparalleled knowledge of music and an even deeper love for it,” said Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s senior director of content and editorial.
“We have been working on this for a very long time, and it’s something we are all incredibly proud of and excited to share with the world.”
“Putting this list together was a true labor of love, both in that it was incredibly difficult to do and in that we are all so passionate about it,” said Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and lead anchor for Apple Music 1.
“We were tasked with selecting the 100 best — that’s practically mission impossible. But as music fans, it was also amazing to really take a minute and sit and think about the music and albums and artists that we love so much in this context. If this list sparks more debate among fans outside of Apple Music and gets people talking passionately about the music they love, then we’ve done what we set out to do.”
100. Body Talk - Robyn
99. Hotel California - Eagles
98. ASTROWORLD - Travis Scott
97. Rage Against the Machine - Rage Against the Machine
96. Pure Heroine - Lorde
95. Confessions - USHER
94. Untrue - Burial
93. A Seat at the Table - Solange
92. Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator
91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 - George Michael
90: Back in Black - AC/DC
89: The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition) - Lady Gaga
88: I Put a Spell on You - Nina Simone
87: Blue Lines - Massive Attack
86: My Life - Mary J Blige
85: Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
84: Doggystyle - Snoop Dogg
83: Horses - Patti Smith
82: Get Rich or Die Tryin’ - 50 Cent
81: After the Gold Rush - Neil Young