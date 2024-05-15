Apple Music unveils 100 Best Albums of all time

Apple Music, over a 10 day period, is releasing its 100 Best Albums of all time, a celebratory list of the greatest records ever made.

Image supplied

The list is crafted by Apple Music’s team of experts alongside a select group of artists, including Maren Morris, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Charli XCX, Mark Hoppus, Honey Dijon, and Nia Archives, as well as songwriters, producers, and industry professionals.

Apples' 100 Best Albums of All Time list is a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in.

Apple Music will reveal 10 albums each day for the next 10 days, along with a new microsite, featuring new and exclusive content, dedicated Apple Music Radio episodes, and more.

The countdown will culminate on the final day with the reveal of Apple Music’s top 10 albums of all time during a broadcast radio special.

#REPOST @AppleMusic



...



Welcome to #100BestAlbums, our definitive list assembled with the help of artists and experts. We’ll reveal 10 albums everyday for 10 days. What album do you want to see on the list? pic.twitter.com/PU0YSLmzem — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 13, 2024

“100 Best brings together all the things that make Apple Music the ultimate service for music lovers — human curation at its peak, an appreciation for the art of storytelling, and unparalleled knowledge of music and an even deeper love for it,” said Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s senior director of content and editorial.

“We have been working on this for a very long time, and it’s something we are all incredibly proud of and excited to share with the world.”

“Putting this list together was a true labor of love, both in that it was incredibly difficult to do and in that we are all so passionate about it,” said Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and lead anchor for Apple Music 1.

“We were tasked with selecting the 100 best — that’s practically mission impossible. But as music fans, it was also amazing to really take a minute and sit and think about the music and albums and artists that we love so much in this context. If this list sparks more debate among fans outside of Apple Music and gets people talking passionately about the music they love, then we’ve done what we set out to do.”

Albums 90-81 on Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list

100. Body Talk - Robyn

99. Hotel California - Eagles

98. ASTROWORLD - Travis Scott

97. Rage Against the Machine - Rage Against the Machine

96. Pure Heroine - Lorde

95. Confessions - USHER

94. Untrue - Burial

93. A Seat at the Table - Solange

92. Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator

91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 - George Michael

Albums 90-81 on Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list

90: Back in Black - AC/DC

89: The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition) - Lady Gaga

88: I Put a Spell on You - Nina Simone

87: Blue Lines - Massive Attack

86: My Life - Mary J Blige

85: Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

84: Doggystyle - Snoop Dogg

83: Horses - Patti Smith

82: Get Rich or Die Tryin’ - 50 Cent

81: After the Gold Rush - Neil Young