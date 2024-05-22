Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

HellopeterStoneThe Publicity WorkshopNorth-West University (NWU)OnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Wellness News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    In2food launches Smul: Nutritious and convenient foods for every day

    22 May 2024
    22 May 2024
    Food producer, In2food, has launched Smul, a range of nutritious and convenient products that are suited for any moment in a person’s day.
    Image: Supplied
    Image: Supplied

    Smul keeps ingredients simple; utilising whole grains, seeds and nuts while avoiding refined sugars as far as possible.

    The products aim to solve the challenges people face in maintaining healthy eating habits between the hustle and bustle of modern life. 

    That's why this range is designed to make nutritious eating easy, convenient, and most importantly, enjoyable. 

    The Smul range includes five variants of protein powder, snacks such as protein bars (three flavours), whole grain and protein granolas (five flavours), and rice cakes, all developed with unique flavour profiles.

    Image: Supplied
    Image: Supplied

    Furthermore, Smul will soon be launching a ready to heat, shelf-stable meal range, that features Lentil Ragu, Chilli 'non' Carne and Tikka Masala, as well as a multigrain oatmeal. 

    These meals go through a retort process which is used to ensure maximum freshness without the need for preservatives. The result is ‘take anywhere’ meals with a 12-month shelf life - no fridge needed.

    With all of the Smul products, the key product attributes are highlighted on the front of the packs, allowing consumers to select the right product to suit their needs, through easy access to the information that counts.

    Leveraging the popularity of e-commerce, Smul will be retailed via www.smul.com with ambitious plans for global expansion. 

    When and where

    The products and packaging have been developed to meet the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, with the US. debut planned for June 2024, via the Summer Fancy Food trade show in New York. 

    Europe will follow, with Smul being presented at the SIAL trade show in Paris in October this year.

    It was launched at an event in Cape Town recently that saw industry experts, media, content creators and friends of the brand enjoy a wholesome, healthy brand immersion, that included tastings, and lively discussions around the nutrition needed for a healthy lifestyle and fitness activities. 

    In the buildup to the launch, the organisation launched the “Smulcast,” a holistic wellness-based podcast. Dieticians Abby Sinclair and Mbali Mapholi unpacked protein in the first episode, with an exciting rollout of future episodes to follow.

    Sweebeet collabs with Kamini Pather
    Sweebeet collabs with Kamini Pather

    8 May 2024

    “We are passionate about health and wellness in our business. Smul is the culmination of three years of intense product development, with some products having gone through multiple versions to fine-tune and find the perfect balance between the flavours and nutritional packs we believe our consumers deserve’” said Eric Labuschagne, managing executive.

    “It’s special for us to finally be here and hold a product that’s great for your body and tastes amazing too,” he added.

    A healthier planet

    Going beyond just a health food brand, the plant-based alternatives are designed to help empower consumers to make choices that are not only good for their health but also for the planet.

    The Smul non-profit foundation will channel 1% of all product revenue to social and environmental initiatives and be open to the public to apply for funding to affect the change they want to see in the world. 

    The foundation will be independently managed and audited, and prioritise social good and education around nutrition and nutrition relief.

    Read more: healthy eating, In2food
    NextOptions

    Related

    Kauai opens 200th store at V&A Waterfront
    Kauai opens 200th store at V&A Waterfront
    6 Dec 2023
    Medshield: Feel your best by adopting a holistic approach to healthy eating
    StoneMedshield: Feel your best by adopting a holistic approach to healthy eating
    13 Jul 2023
    Personalised nutrition helps to maintain better overall health
    StonePersonalised nutrition helps to maintain better overall health
    28 Mar 2023
    Source:
    The benefits of eating in season
     11 Mar 2022
    All you need to know about complementary feeding for your baby
    Association for Dietetics in South AfricaAll you need to know about complementary feeding for your baby
    18 Feb 2022
    10 budget friendly ways to eat healthy during #SALockdown
    10 budget friendly ways to eat healthy during #SALockdown
     17 Apr 2020
    R400m food manufacturing plant launches in Gauteng
    R400m food manufacturing plant launches in Gauteng
    10 Apr 2019
    #GreenMondaySA: Hearty veg salad with dressing
    #GreenMondaySA: Hearty veg salad with dressing
    4 Mar 2019
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz