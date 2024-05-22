In2food launches Smul: Nutritious and convenient foods for every day

Food producer, In2food, has launched Smul, a range of nutritious and convenient products that are suited for any moment in a person’s day.

Image: Supplied

Smul keeps ingredients simple; utilising whole grains, seeds and nuts while avoiding refined sugars as far as possible.

The products aim to solve the challenges people face in maintaining healthy eating habits between the hustle and bustle of modern life.

That's why this range is designed to make nutritious eating easy, convenient, and most importantly, enjoyable.

The Smul range includes five variants of protein powder, snacks such as protein bars (three flavours), whole grain and protein granolas (five flavours), and rice cakes, all developed with unique flavour profiles.

Image: Supplied

Furthermore, Smul will soon be launching a ready to heat, shelf-stable meal range, that features Lentil Ragu, Chilli 'non' Carne and Tikka Masala, as well as a multigrain oatmeal.

These meals go through a retort process which is used to ensure maximum freshness without the need for preservatives. The result is ‘take anywhere’ meals with a 12-month shelf life - no fridge needed.

With all of the Smul products, the key product attributes are highlighted on the front of the packs, allowing consumers to select the right product to suit their needs, through easy access to the information that counts.

Leveraging the popularity of e-commerce, Smul will be retailed via www.smul.com with ambitious plans for global expansion.

When and where

The products and packaging have been developed to meet the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, with the US. debut planned for June 2024, via the Summer Fancy Food trade show in New York.

Europe will follow, with Smul being presented at the SIAL trade show in Paris in October this year.

It was launched at an event in Cape Town recently that saw industry experts, media, content creators and friends of the brand enjoy a wholesome, healthy brand immersion, that included tastings, and lively discussions around the nutrition needed for a healthy lifestyle and fitness activities.

In the buildup to the launch, the organisation launched the “Smulcast,” a holistic wellness-based podcast. Dieticians Abby Sinclair and Mbali Mapholi unpacked protein in the first episode, with an exciting rollout of future episodes to follow.

“We are passionate about health and wellness in our business. Smul is the culmination of three years of intense product development, with some products having gone through multiple versions to fine-tune and find the perfect balance between the flavours and nutritional packs we believe our consumers deserve’” said Eric Labuschagne, managing executive.

“It’s special for us to finally be here and hold a product that’s great for your body and tastes amazing too,” he added.

A healthier planet

Going beyond just a health food brand, the plant-based alternatives are designed to help empower consumers to make choices that are not only good for their health but also for the planet.

The Smul non-profit foundation will channel 1% of all product revenue to social and environmental initiatives and be open to the public to apply for funding to affect the change they want to see in the world.

The foundation will be independently managed and audited, and prioritise social good and education around nutrition and nutrition relief.