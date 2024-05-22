Industries

    The Lipton Challenge Cup celebrates historic 70th anniversary

    22 May 2024
    22 May 2024
    The Lipton Challenge Cup, one of the oldest sporting trophies in this country, is a five-day sailing regatta on Table Bay, hosted by the Royal Cape Yacht Club as the defending club. It takes place from 27-31 August 2024 and is supported by the City of Cape Town.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “The City acknowledges the importance of the Lipton Challenge Cup, and the role that the Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) plays in sail-training and uplifting disadvantaged sailors from all walks of life. Their support is validation of the important role the RCYC plays in the sport of sailing, transformation and upliftment” said Alan Haefele, commodore of the Royal Cape Yacht Club.

    “The City of Cape Town is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with Africa’s premier offshore sailing regatta, the Lipton Challenge Cup. The challenge is more than just a race competition.

    It provides an opportunity for not only sailors to showcase their skill but hosting it in Cape Town has a far-reaching impact. It provides an opportunity for local boat manufacturers to showcase their capabilities, assists the City in its objectives of creating an enabling environment to attract investment that generates economic growth, and of course promoting Cape Town as a premier tourism destination,” said Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

    While the names of skippers inscribed on the trophy read as a “who’s who” of sailing, the names of crew who have won, shows that the Club’s transformation goals, and opportunities given to up-and-coming sailors, is indeed impressive as they feature in numbers on the Lipton Role of Honour.

