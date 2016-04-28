Industries

    Sweebeet collabs with Kamini Pather

    8 May 2024
    Sweebeet has teamed up with South African MasterChef winner Kamini Pather by introducing a selection of Build Your Own (BYO) flavour combinations, empowering customers to personalise their dishes with over 50 fresh ingredients.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Sweebeet's BYO concept lies in its versatility, offering customers the opportunity to create thousands of unique dish combinations in addition to its full menu of over 40 predesigned products. Customers can explore different ingredients and flavours combinations to create wraps, bowls and salads, tailored to their individual preferences.

    With nine strategically located stores primarily in the Western Cape and proudly affiliated with vida e caffè brand, Sweebeet has become synonymous with innovation and excellence. From delectable sandwiches to nourishing bowls, and refreshing smoothies to satisfying wraps, Sweebeet's diverse menu caters to discerning palates seeking both health and taste.

    Kamini Pather's decision to partner with Sweebeet stems from a shared dedication to quality ingredients and a passion for flavour exploration.

    "We are thrilled to collaborate with Kamini Pather to introduce these exceptional BYO dishes to our customers," says Fahiem Frizlar, group marketing executive at Sweebeet. "Her expertise and creativity have elevated our menu, offering our customers an unmatched dining experience."

    The Build Your Own (BYO) flavour combinations are available at nine strategically located stores primarily in the Western Cape.

