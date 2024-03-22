Absa partners with the Karkloof Country Club in a new 3-year agreement to support the community

“Prior to formalising our partnership agreement, Absa has proudly leveraged the outstanding amenities and trails of Karkloof Country Club since 2022, serving as the Team Absa Training Camp for the annual Absa Cape Epic mountain-bike race”, says Daniel Munslow, managing executive of group communications at Absa. “This partnership has been growing from strength to strength and the new three-year agreement affords us the opportunity to further uplift the communities in which we operate. Our cycling events, such as the Team Absa Training Camp, are more than sporting calendar days. It’s an opportunity to support the local community, business owners and farmers in the region”.

The Absa Karkloof Country Club, situated in the KZN Midlands, offers over 300 kilometres of mountain-bike trails that have, in recent years, twice been voted among the best trails in South Africa by Tread Magazine. The trail network offers something special for everybody – from scenic, flowing single tracks and highly technical trails, to a quiet, level trail where visitors can walk to the magnificent Karkloof Falls.

bsa has also committed its support to surrounding communities. “During the 2024 training camp activities, Absa provided upgrades and refurbishments at Yarrow Intermediate School,” adds Munslow. “This is the same school where Absa donated a stationary Absa Bus, now transformed into a library capable of simultaneously accommodating up to 60 children from Grade R to Grade 7. We pride ourselves on empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together … one story at a time by contributing to the success of our country's literacy rate.”

Andrew Nicholson, chairman of the Absa Karkloof Country Club, says, “We are extremely excited about the new partnership, which will allow us to continue to expand the incredible work we already do in the community. The club now employs 18 local full-time staff members, as well as two teachers at the Early Childhood Development Centre and a local school. Our schools programme has expanded to provide additional support to the Yarrow School, in support of Absa’s efforts. Several development plans are on the cards for this year at the club and this process has been significantly enhanced by Absa’s partnership.”

The Absa Karkloof Country Club will again host the Sappi Karkloof Classic on 25 and 26 May 2024, marking the 30th anniversary of the event. For the fourth time in 10 years, the event will host Cycling SA Marathon champions, showing ongoing commitment to the region and the trails it offers. Members of the Absa Karkloof Country Club will enjoy free entry to the Sappi Karkloof Classic.

“We look forward to the next three years, as our new partnership with Absa is going to change people’s lives in our community,” concludes Nicholson.