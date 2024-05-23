The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill takes #1 on Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of all time

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is a landmark album in both hip-hop and R&B music and has been crowned the top spot on Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of all time. Released in August 1998 by Ruffhouse Records and Columbia Records, this was Lauryn Hill’s debut, and only solo studio album.

The album blends elements of hip-hop, R&B, soul, and reggae, showcasing Lauryn Hill's exceptional talents as a singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer.

We surprised @MsLaurynHill at an intimate dinner in New York to tell her that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was No. 1 on our #100BestAlbums list. �� What does this album mean to you? pic.twitter.com/BslciRVEm0 — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 22, 2024

Upon receiving the news, Lauryn Hill told Apple Music, “This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love.”

According to Wikipedia, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, selling over 422,000 copies in its first week, which broke a record for first-week sales by a female artist. It was promoted with the release of the hit singles Doo Wop (That Thing), Ex-Factor, and Everything Is Everything.

The album received praise for its raw lyrics, elements of storytelling, and its innovative production and touches on love, heartbreak, spirituality, and social commentary, reflecting Lauryn Hill's personal experiences and worldview.

In 1999, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill earned 10 nominations at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards, winning five awards for Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Album and Album of the Year categories.

Hill made history by becoming the first woman to receive that many nominations and awards in one night.

According to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, "This album doesn’t just resonate with the people who were around when it came out and who hold it dear. It has not dated, not even a fraction. In fact, it feels more fresh and more relevant the more you listen to it… There are a lot of young artists hearing it, and it’s becoming part of their artistic DNA. It’s inspiring and influencing them… It’s timeless."

American singer-songwriter and record producer, Maggie Rogers adds "Lauryn brought everybody with her on this record. She brought her community. She brought her friends and her family. You’re in the kitchen; you’re in the living room with her. You hear people; you hear the voices talking… It’s so open and so expansive and so direct… To have an artist like Lauryn Hill be the number one, that means a lot."

Beyond its musical achievements, the album also holds cultural significance for its role in breaking barriers for women in hip-hop and R&B, as well as for its influence on subsequent generations of artists. Its enduring legacy continues to inspire listeners around the world.

Here's the Top 10 of Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of all time:

#2. Thriller (1982) - Michael Jackson

#3. Abbey Road (1969) - The Beatles

#4. Purple Rain (1984) - Prince & The Revolution

#5. Blonde (2016) - Frank Ocean

#6. Songs in the Key of Life (1976) - Stevie Wonder

#7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012) - Kendrick Lamar

#8. Back to Black (2006) - Amy Winehouse

#9. Nevermind (1991) - Nirvana

#10. Lemonade (2016) - Beyoncé

View the full list of Apple Music 100 Best Albums of all time.