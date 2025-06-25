Winners of Improve My School Challenge transform class environment

Winners of the Prescient Foundation's Improve My School Challenge were announced at the Prescient Leadership Summit, held at Cape Academy of Maths, Science and Technology on 21 June 2025.

Winning team from Linge Primary School in Nyanga (L-R): Avuye Booi, Zandile Nkomo, Luthando Fikizolo, Khanyisa Ndlambe, Khanyo Kwatshana, Siyolise Dumami.

Launched in April this year, the challenge invited prefects from the Foundation’s 11 beneficiary schools to submit innovative proposals aimed at transforming their school environment.

The winning entry received R20,000 in funding to bring their proposal to life. In addition, the Foundation extended the competition by awarding a further R20,000 to support the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place entries.

The proposals not only highlighted the significant needs that exist but also demonstrated that these students recognise those needs and are committed to making a difference. They also identified additional ways the Foundation can support their schools — which will form the basis of phase two of the project.

After receiving 21 entries, the proposals were judged not just on creativity, but on sustainability and long-term impact – ideas that could truly make a difference in school communities.

Winners

The winning proposal from Linge Primary School in Nyanga concentrated on the purchase of new whiteboards, additional stationery supplies for under-resourced learners, and improved lighting in classrooms – impressing judges with its simple yet highly impactful changes aimed at creating a more comfortable and effective learning environment. The winning Grade 7A team included: Avuye Booi, Zandile Nkomo, Luthando Fikizolo, Khanyisa Ndlambe, Khanyo Kwatshana, Siyolise Dumami.

Other standout submissions included:

2nd place – Constantia Primary School (R10,000): A proposal to establish a school greenhouse and seedling nursery, aiming to promote sustainability and food security. The school also included additional ideas to strengthen its leadership programme and upgrade school technology, including the introduction of e-books.



3rd place – Lourier Primary School (R5,000): Aimed at rehabilitating the school's sports field and purchasing new sports and recreational equipment to promote physical activity and holistic learner development. The proposal also outlined future ambitions to improve their science lab and establish a career guidance club.



4th place – Zwaanswyk Academy (R5,000): Proposed a schoolwide recycling and upcycling campaign, with colour-coded bins, awareness drives, and upcycling workshops to instil environmental responsibility while sustaining their Eco Club. Additional components included a therapeutic vegetable garden and science lab upgrades.

“The calibre of entries has been truly inspiring,” says Meryl Bendie, Programme Facilitator of the Prescient Foundation. “For a child to see a need, voice an idea, and for us to help make that idea real – that’s powerful. We’ve seen first-hand that our learners have the insight and commitment to drive real change in their communities. This challenge brings those ideas to life.