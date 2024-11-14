Does your workplace harassment policy cover online bullying?

Over the past decade, workplace bullying has extended its reach beyond the office walls into the realm of online platforms and social media. This shift has prompted a renewed focus on addressing both conventional and digital forms of harassment in the workplace, a leadership expert says.

“Workplace bullying, defined as repeated patterns of harmful behaviour towards fellow employees, traditionally included verbal abuse, social isolation, intimidation, work interference and character assassination. With the rise in social media, this behaviour has expanded to include digital harassment, involving the use of online platforms to intimidate, humiliate or demean colleagues,” says Dr Linda Meyer, leadership expert and MD of IIE Rosebank College.

She says recognising the signs of online bullying is crucial for effective intervention.

In the digital realm, signs of harassment include online humiliation, cyberstalking, unauthorised sharing of private information, trolling and the creation of fake profiles.

“The consequences of workplace bullying are far-reaching. For individuals, it can lead to severe mental and physical health issues, including stress, anxiety, and depression. Organisations also suffer, experiencing a decline in morale and productivity, high turnover rates, and potential legal repercussions,” she says.

Importance of updating policies

While most, if not all, workplaces have policies against traditional workplace bullying, many have not updated these policies to include online bullying. Meyer says this is to the detriment of both the company and the individual.

“To combat all facets of workplace bullying, employers must implement additional strategies, which include developing inclusive policies, providing digital etiquette training, and developing appropriate investigative and support mechanisms.

“Companies need to develop clear policies that cover both traditional bullying and social media harassment, with defined consequences. Additionally, employees should be educated on responsible social media use and the implications of digital harassment.”

She further advises companies to develop employee assistance programmes, adding that leaders should model respectful behaviour offline and online, setting the tone of zero tolerance for harassment.

“It is also important for companies to create safe reporting channels which ensure confidentiality, and prompt, effective and fair investigations and corrective action.”

Meyer points out that South Africa’s legal framework includes key legislation that can address the complexities of digital harassment in the workplace. This includes:

The Labour Relations Act (LRA) which requires employers to ensure a safe working environment, including online interactions;



The Employment Equity Act (EEA) which prohibits unfair discrimination, which can encompass harassment in the workplace;



The Protection from Harassment Act, which provides a means for obtaining protection orders against perpetrators of harassment;



The Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECTA) which governs transactions and communications in cyberspace, addressing inappropriate online behaviours, and



The Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), which may be relevant in cases where access to personal information is misused for online harassment.

“As digital spaces continue to become an extension of our real-world spaces, and real-world behaviours become intertwined with online behaviours, it is incumbent on employers to ensure that their policies are reviewed and updated to reflect this evolution.

“Addressing both traditional and digital forms of bullying is imperative. Organisations can create a safe, respectful, and productive work environment by understanding the signs, implementing effective strategies, and adhering to the evolving legal framework. This not only safeguards employees but also enhances the overall culture and reputation of the organisation.”