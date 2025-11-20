SA NPOs urged to reassess IT after Microsoft licence changes

While the Business Basic grant remains available, full-featured editions will now be offered at discounted rates instead of being fully donated. , which will phase out donated Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Office 365 E1 packages for renewals after 1 July 2025.

While the Business Basic grant remains available, full-featured editions will now be offered at discounted rates instead of being fully donated. Industry stakeholders say this shift presents both risk and opportunity for non-profits heavily reliant on donated licences to run core operations.

Shift from donation to discounted licensing

Previously, qualifying NPOs could access Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Office 365 E1 at little to no cost. Under the revised model, only Microsoft 365 Business Basic – which supports up to 300 users with web-based apps and cloud services – will remain fully donated. Other plans, including Business Premium and Office 365 E1, will continue at non-profit discount pricing.

Opportunity to recalibrate IT environments

According to Argantic CEO Garry Ackerman, the changes should prompt non-profits to reassess their software usage, governance and costs.

“Rather than viewing the change as a setback, it’s a good moment for organisations to take stock of what they use, what they need, and how technology can best support their mission,” he says.

Many non-profits operate in resource-constrained environments and often accumulate unused or inappropriate licences over time. Ackerman says a structured review could help NPOs eliminate inefficiencies, reduce risk, and better align licences with organisational roles.

Strategic planning to avoid disruption

Microsoft’s changes will apply at the next renewal after 1 July 2025, giving organisations a limited transition period. Experts suggest auditing current licence usage, mapping renewal dates, and segmenting users according to software requirements,such as differentiating between users needing desktop applications and those able to operate on web-based tools.

Balancing functionality and cost

NPOs will now need to determine whether the free Business Basic plan is adequate, or whether discounted full-feature plans are necessary for functions such as security, identity management, collaboration or device administration.

Ackerman says planning early will minimise disruption and help preserve access to critical services used for communication, donor management and programme delivery.

The revised model signals a broader push toward more strategic and accountable technology adoption in the non-profit sector, shifting focus from donated licensing to intentional digital planning and sustainability.