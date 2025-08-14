SA Olive Awards 2025 judging panel revealed

The 2025 SA Olive Awards judging panel has been revealed, with the winners being announced on 9 September 2025.

In the lead-up to the winner announcement, the judging panel will gather from 18-22 August 2025 for a week-long, careful evaluation of this year’s entries.

Each Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) will be assessed with the utmost care, celebrating the passion, dedication, and craftsmanship of the local producers of South Africa’s olive oil industry.

SA Olive will also announce the recipients of the Agri-Worker of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Awards - a celebration and recognition of individuals whose dedication, passion, and remarkable contributions have left a lasting impact on the olive industry.

The panel of judges, led by the internationally acclaimed expert Müge Nebioğlu, will determine the best EVOOs for 2025.

Meet the judges

Müge Nebioğlu: international judge and panel leader

Born in Eskişehir in 1981, Müge Nebioğlu is a highly respected food engineer focusing on oils and fats, holding a PhD from Egean University.

Since 2007, she has played a leading role at Turkey’s Ministry of Food, Feed and Livestock, heading sensory analysis laboratories and directing key national and international research projects on olive oil quality.

As a master inspector for the Association of Turkish Accreditation, Müge oversees laboratory accreditations and serves as a trainer for the Ministry. Her extensive international experience includes judging and moderating prestigious olive oil competitions worldwide, as well as consulting for top industry players, including Michelin-star chefs. She blends deep technical expertise with a passionate commitment to advancing global olive oil standards.

Reni Hildenbrand

One of South Africa’s most decorated and experienced olive oil judges, Reni Hildenbrand has dedicated more than two decades to the craft. A producer herself, she has played a pivotal role in the SA Olive Industry Association since 1992 and holds advanced tasting and panel leader qualifications from Italy’s O.N.A.O.O. institute.

As a cornerstone of the SA Olive CTC tasting panel for 13 years, she has judged every SA Olive Awards and ABSA Top 10 competition since their inception.

Hildenbrand’s international judging portfolio includes countries such as Italy, Japan, Turkey, Peru, New Zealand, and Tunisia, and she has also played a key role in several SOL D’ORO Southern Hemisphere events.

Currently, she is writing a definitive book on South African olives and olive oil, further solidifying her role as a thought leader in the industry.

Gerrie Duvenage

Widely regarded as a pioneer of olive oil tasting in South Africa, Gerrie Duvenage played a crucial role in facilitating the country’s very first tasting courses in 2000 alongside renowned expert Dr Luciano Scarselli.

He further honed his skills at ONAOO in Italy, completing both taster and panel leader training. Since 2005, Duvenage has served as panel leader for the official SA Olive Oil Tasting Panel, consistently championing high standards and contributing significantly to the industry’s growth.

His passion for education and quality has made him an invaluable mentor and respected authority within South Africa’s EVOO community.

Benedetta Lami

Benedetta Lami has been a professional olive oil taster since 2007, trained in the I.O.O.C. method under Dr. Luciano Scarselli, and passed the Physiological Suitability Test in 2009.

A key member of the official SA Olive Panel since then, she has judged numerous competitions including the SA Olive Awards, ABSA Top 5 and Top 10, Aurora, Sol d’Oro events in South Africa and Australia and Peru and Carthage IOOC in Tunisia.

She planned, organised and judged the Marco Zichella Award in memory of her father from 2002 to 2016.

In 2018, she became an Associate of the prestigious Register of the Extra Virgin Olive Oil Savantes, achieving silver status in 2019 and captaining the South African team at the Savantes Tasting Championship.

Lami also conducts EVOO tasting and appreciation courses in both South Africa and Italy.

Gill Lanham

A passionate Extra Virgin Olive Oil taster, Gill Lanham’s tasting experience started in 2019. Since then, her love for EVOO grew and 2021 saw her enroll in an introductory Olive Oil Tasting Course conducted by Aldo Mazzini. After this course, she was invited to join the prestigious SA Olive Oil tasting panel as a guest taster which further allowed her to hone her expertise.

In 2022, she enrolled in the Advanced Course in Olive Oil Tasting, and at the beginning of 2023 Lanham was appointed as an official taster on the SA Olive Oil Panel. She was invited to be a member of the judging panel for the 2023 and 2024 SA Olive awards.

Marelie Erasmus

Bringing a strong compliance and regulatory perspective to the panel, Marelie Erasmus complements her refined tasting expertise with extensive knowledge of commercial requirements, labelling, chemical standards, and export compliance.

She has completed thorough training across all levels of Extra Virgin Olive Oil evaluation and is a valued member of the CTC tasting panel. Erasmus’ role ensures that both product quality and regulatory adherence meet the highest standards.

Her regular participation in tastings keeps her finely attuned to sensory excellence and evolving market expectations. Marelie represents a vital bridge between product excellence and global trade readiness.

Mare Groenewald

A long-serving member of the SA Olive tasting community, Mare Groenewald joined the CTC panel in 2017 and has maintained her expertise through ongoing training from beginner to experienced levels.

She actively participates in monthly development sessions to uphold the highest standards of evaluation. Groenewald’s broad understanding of the olive industry spans organoleptic evaluation, technical specifications, and farming operations.

Having judged multiple SA Olive Awards and topped the ONAOO assessment panel in 2020, her multifaceted experience and technical insight are key to the integrity and consistency of the judging process.

Theresa Louw

Theresa Louw brings scientific precision to olive oil evaluation through her role as manager and co-owner of Wynland Analytical Laboratory. Since 2003, she has worked extensively with wine, juice, and olive oil analysis and is a regular taster for SA Olive’s CTC certification panel.

She has participated in advanced international tasting courses, including training by Aldo Mazzini and Dr. Antonio Lauro.

Louw’s judging experience includes the SA Olive Awards and ABSA Top 10 competitions, where she applies a meticulous and analytical approach to sensory assessment. Her work is essential in bridging the gap between sensory science and artisanal production.

Wendy Petersen, CEO of SA Olive, says: “Our EVOO producers continue to impress with their skill, passion, dedication, and world-class quality. We are proud to support our producers as they shine on the global stage, showcasing some of the finest olive oils the world has to offer. The SA Olive Awards not only honours their achievements but also inspire continued innovation and excellence across our industry.

Together, we are placing South African olive oil firmly on the international map. We also want to recognize and celebrate individuals who have made a significant impact on the industry and who continue to play a vital role, whether through mentorship or by actively contributing to the growth and development of the sector."