Pura Soda partners with DSV Shift Academy to support young cyclists

Founded in 2021 by Olympic cyclist Malcolm Lange, the DSV Shift Academy, a grassroots development programme that’s helping rewrite the story of youth sport in South Africa, is being bolstered by a partnership with PURA Soda, whose involvement reflects a broader shift towards conscious corporate support in youth sport.

Image supplied

The Academy offers free, structured training to over 30 riders aged 12–18 from previously disadvantaged communities. Many are already competing at national level, but for Lange, it’s not just about performance.

It’s about creating long-term opportunity, and using sport as a tool for growth, discipline and self-belief.

At a time when growing minds and bodies are exposed to highly processed, sugar-heavy drinks, there’s growing awareness around the role of clean-label refreshment - particularly for young athletes. Products made without artificial colourants, additives or preservatives offer a better alternative for those pursuing active, health-focused lifestyles.

It’s this shift, away from excess and towards balance - that aligns with what programmes like DSV Shift are trying to instil in their athletes: smart decisions, strong values, and a focus on the long game.

“When brands like Pura support local, grassroots programmes, they’re not just ticking a CSI box,” says Lange.

“They’re helping to build a future generation of healthy and confident citizens who are equipped to lead beyond the sporting world.”

While Pura Soda’s presence at the Academy may seem small, it’s part of a bigger movement - one that prioritises the needs of developing athletes and reinforces the importance of everyday choices, both on and off the bike.

As conversations around youth sport, health, and corporate accountability continue to evolve, partnerships like this offer a compelling case for what real impact can look like, where the product isn’t the story, but a small, meaningful part of it.