Wool makes a comeback: the natural choice for healthier interiors

Material choices in today’s homes and built environments are increasingly guided by more than aesthetics. Designers, architects and furniture manufacturers are prioritising wellness, sustainability and long-term performance as key considerations in interior design.

Source: Supplied.

As a result, natural fibres are returning to the spotlight, with wool emerging as a particularly versatile and responsible option. Known for its durability, comfort and natural performance benefits, wool is helping shape healthier interior environments.

As a new associated member of the South African Furniture Initiative (Safi), Gerber & Co is supporting this shift by supplying locally processed wool fibre and performance-driven upholstery textiles to manufacturers and designers.

According to Ryan Weideman, Sales & Marketing Manager: Gerber & Co, wool’s relevance lies in its ability to meet modern expectations without sacrificing durability or comfort. “Wool is increasingly recognised as a high-performance material,” he says. “It contributes to thermal comfort, indoor wellbeing and sustainability in ways that synthetic materials often cannot.”

From raw fibre to interior performance

Gerber & Co operates South Africa’s only industrial-scale wool scouring facility, transforming raw wool into clean, stable fibre ready for textile production. While rarely visible to the end consumer, this early-stage process plays a decisive role in the quality of finished furniture and interior products.

“Scouring removes lanolin, dust and contaminants while protecting fibre integrity,” explains Weideman. “Without that step, manufacturers cannot achieve the consistency or performance required for commercial textiles.”

Local processing also strengthens supply chains by allowing manufacturers access to locally prepared fibre rather than relying on imported materials. Shorter lead times, improved quality control and closer collaboration between processor, textile producer and furniture manufacturer become possible within a local ecosystem.

Wool and the wellness-driven interior

Source: Supplied.

Gerber & Co has seen growing interest from designers and specifiers seeking materials that actively contribute to healthier indoor environments. Wool’s natural structure allows it to regulate temperature and manage moisture, helping maintain comfort across changing interior conditions.

“Wool works dynamically with its environment,” says Weideman. “It helps regulate warmth, absorbs excess humidity and contributes to a more balanced indoor climate.”

Another increasingly valued attribute is wool’s ability to absorb common airborne pollutants, supporting improved indoor air quality over time. Unlike petroleum-based synthetics, wool is biodegradable and does not shed persistent microplastics into the environment, aligning with sustainability goals across residential and commercial developments.

“These qualities are becoming critical considerations,” Weideman notes. “Furniture and interior finishes are expected to support wellbeing, not just visual appeal.”

Designed for longevity, not trends

Source: Supplied.

Beyond fibre processing, Gerber & Co produces upholstery textiles engineered for durability in demanding environments. Wool’s inherent resilience, fire resistance and temperature regulation make it particularly suited to hospitality, corporate and residential interiors where performance is essential.

“Gerber & Co designs with longevity in mind,” says Weideman. “Trend awareness informs colour and texture, but performance ultimately determines whether a fabric succeeds.” The result is upholstery that maintains both appearance and functionality over time, supporting the broader industry shift toward slower consumption and longer product lifecycles.

Strengthening industry collaboration

For Gerber & Co, Safi membership plays a strategic role in connecting suppliers and manufacturers across the furniture value chain. “Safi creates a platform where manufacturers, suppliers and designers can engage meaningfully,” says Weideman. “It strengthens collaboration and reinforces the importance of local sourcing.”

Membership provides companies with access to industry insights, export readiness support, training opportunities, funding information and participation in trade missions and buyer engagements, helping businesses compete both locally and internationally.

Source: Supplied.

Safi members also benefit from inclusion in a national business directory and access to tenders, skills-development programmes and market intelligence designed to strengthen competitiveness.

Tracy Symons, Marketing Relationship Manager: Safi, emphasises that this alignment delivers tangible industry benefits. “Safi membership enables businesses to operate as part of an integrated value chain,” she explains.

“It improves visibility, encourages collaboration and positions South African manufacturing collectively within both local and international markets.”

For companies such as Gerber & Co, participation in Safi provides access to manufacturers and specifiers actively seeking credible local partners capable of meeting global performance expectations.

A material aligned with the future

As sustainability targets tighten and wellness becomes embedded in design thinking, wool is increasingly recognised as a material aligned with the future of interiors.

“Wool offers durability, comfort and environmental responsibility in one fibre,” says Weideman. “Combined with local processing and collaboration through Safi, it supports a stronger and more competitive South African furniture industry.”

In an era defined by conscious material choices, wool’s renewed relevance reflects a broader shift toward interiors that prioritise performance, wellbeing and partnership across the built environment.