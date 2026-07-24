South Africa
Healthcare Generic Medicines
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MedihelpEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Aspen gets Merck licensing agreement for experimental HIV pill

    South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare is one of seven generic drug manufacturers licensed to produce and sell lower-cost versions of Merck’s experimental once-monthly oral HIV pill in 129 low- and lower-middle-income countries.
    By Christy Santhosh
    24 Jul 2026
    The Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Image credit: , , via Wikimedia Commons
    The Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Image credit: Coolcaesar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

    The drug, alimatravir, is currently in late-stage development. Merck said it is investing early in its product manufacturing capacity as trials continue.

    Merck said the agreements are with three sub-Saharan African manufacturers — Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, Quality Chemical Industries and UCL — and four Indian companies: Aurobindo, Cipla, Emcure and Viatris.

    The royalty-free agreements with these companies cover both the public and private sectors and will enable the supply of generic alimatravir in these 129 countries, which account for a substantial majority of new HIV diagnoses globally, the drugmaker said.

    “This is the first time that sub-Saharan African manufacturers have been included in licenses from the very beginning,” said Gregg Szabo, head of Merck's global vaccines and infectious diseases unit.

    Merck is still enrolling patients to test alimatravir, which is expected to provide one month of protection from HIV-1 starting within one hour after dosing.

    “We're likely not to have any trial results until the second half of next year, but this will give time for the generic licensees to start working to scale up their production,” said Paul Schaper, head of global pharmaceutical public policy at Merck.

    In 2024, Gilead Sciences granted royalty-free licenses to six generic drug manufacturers to make and sell cheaper copycat versions of its HIV prevention medicine, lenacapavir, in 120 low- and lower-middle-income countries.

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged governments and drugmakers to improve access to affordable HIV medicines, including through voluntary licensing and greater generic competition.

    Read more: HIV, HIV/AIDS, World Health Organisation, Cipla, WHO, infectious diseases, Merck, HIV drugs, Aspen Pharmacare, pharmaceutical companies, generic medicines, Viatris, Gilead Sciences, lenacapavir, pharmaceutical production, South African pharmaceutical companies
    Share this article

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz