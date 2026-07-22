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    Novo’s expired semaglutide patent fires up weight-loss drug market

    The weight-loss drug market in South Africa is heating up as several generic pharmaceutical companies seek to capitalise on Novo Nordisk’s expired semaglutide patent.
    22 Jul 2026
    A box of Ozempic made by Novo Nordisk is seen at a pharmacy in London, Britain. Image credit: Reuters/Hollie Adams/File Photo
    A box of Ozempic made by Novo Nordisk is seen at a pharmacy in London, Britain. Image credit: Reuters/Hollie Adams/File Photo

    The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) told Reuters that it is reviewing 12 applications for generic versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss medicines.

    Novo’s patent on semaglutide — used in diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss treatment Wegovy — expired this year in South Africa, paving the way for drugmakers to flood the market.

    SAHPRA did not provide the names of the applicants or the timelines for potential approval.

    Last week, India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries became the first company to receive approval from SAHPRA to manufacture and sell a generic version in South Africa.

    The approval of more generic applications could lower costs in South Africa and intensify competition in the fast-growing GLP-1 market dominated by Novo and US rival Eli Lilly.

    Like elsewhere in the world, the companies already face ​growing competition from compounded versions of the medicines.

    In South Africa, regulators ​have been stepping up efforts to monitor and regulate the compounded-drug market amid strong ​demand for lower-cost treatments.

    Novo plans to launch a more affordable authorised copy of Ozempic in South Africa this month, through a partnership with healthcare company Acino to expand patient access.

    It has also cut the prices of Wegovy.

    Read more: pharmaceuticals, Reuters, Novo Nordisk, pharmaceutical companies, generic medicines, Eli Lilly, Acino, SAHPRA, South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Nqobile Dludla, Ozempic, Wegovy, weight-loss drugs, GLP-1s, South African pharmaceuticals, semaglutide, semaglutide, South African weight-loss market
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    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
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