Novo Nordisk enters the chat with launch of cheaper Ozempic copy

In an effort to expand patient access, Novo Nordisk has partnered with healthcare company Acino to launch a more affordable authorised copy of its Ozempic diabetes drug in South Africa later this month.

The medicine, which uses the same semaglutide active ingredient as Ozempic, will launch on 27 July and is registered by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) as the country’s only authorised semaglutide copy, the Danish drugmaker said in a statement.

An authorised copy differs from generic, compounded or biosimilar versions because Novo Nordisk produces it and uses the identical active pharmaceutical ingredient, manufacturing process and delivery device as Ozempic, but under a different name, the company said.

“Prices around this will be confirmed to the market next week; however, I can confirm that Extensior will be cheaper than (branded) semaglutide for use in type 2 diabetes,” Sara Norcross, general manager of Novo Nordisk South Africa, told Reuters.

“We will continue to assess pricing as our goal is always to improve access by providing patients and healthcare professionals with additional treatment options, but ensuring that we maintain the same high quality standards,” she said.

Demand creates “grey” market

Demand for GLP-1 drugs, widely used for diabetes and weight loss, surged in South Africa last year following the launch of Eli Lilly’s blockbuster Mounjaro and, subsequently, Novo’s Wegovy.

Unable to afford the drugs, some patients switched to compounded copies of ​the medication, opening up a grey market for many pharmacies and local producers, a market that regulators are trying to curb due to safety concerns.

Earlier this year, Novo cut some of the prices of its Wegovy medicine to make it more accessible. Still, the company said it believes the Ozempic copy will make the medicine much more accessible.

Extensior will be available in the same 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg doses as Ozempic, Norcross said.

Acino, a Swiss pharmaceutical company that is part of Abu Dhabi-headquartered life sciences company Arcera, will support its rollout across South Africa under a partnership focused on expanding access to affordable medicines in high-growth markets, the company said.