Asian car brands leading SA's automotive media coverage, analysis finds

Asian automotive brands dominate South Africa’s automotive media landscape, according to a new analysis by media monitoring firm Pear.

The study examined editorial coverage, advertising activity, search trends and social media mentions across the country’s automotive sector.

It found that brands such as Toyota, Suzuki, Hyundai, Chery and GWM generated the largest share of media visibility across traditional news coverage, advertising platforms and digital conversations.

According to the report, Toyota continues to act as a consistent anchor brand in the market, while newer entrants such as Chery and GWM are rapidly increasing their media presence as they expand in South Africa.

The analysis suggests that brands with coordinated communication strategies across public relations, advertising and social media tend to achieve a higher share of voice in the media.

Jaco Pienaar, chief knowledge officer at Pear Africa, says the findings show a strong link between media visibility and market performance in the automotive sector.

“What stood out most to us was how clearly the media conversation reflects what’s happening in the market,” he says.

Pienaar adds that newer Asian manufacturers, particularly Chinese brands, are increasing their presence in South African media through frequent product launches, advertising campaigns and market-entry strategies.

The findings form part of Pear’s ongoing monitoring of brand visibility and media trends across key industries in South Africa.