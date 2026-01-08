Inside UKZN’s ambitious student accommodation plan benefiting local businesses

Durban's economy is due to get a boost from University of KwaZulu-Natal’s massive R449m student residence, Howard College.

Source: Supplied.

With construction progressing toward 2026 completion, the project is set to deliver nearly 2,500 beds, and is expected to create jobs, support local businesses, and play a vital role in addressing KwaZulu-Natal’s student housing shortage.

The development, led by Enza Construction for Growthpoint Properties, forms part of broader efforts to address KZN’s student housing shortage while stimulating inclusive economic growth.

Surrounding communities including Berea, Glenwood, Cato Crest, and Manor Gardens are expected to benefit directly from job creation and local procurement.

Job creation and community impact

Construction is projected to generate about 1,200 temporary jobs, with a further 50 permanent roles created once the facility becomes operational in areas such as maintenance, building management, and security. The project’s mixed-use design, which includes a ground-floor retail component, is expected to attract additional small-business activity to the area.

A significant portion of the project has been earmarked for participation by local SMMEs and job seekers. Property Point, on behalf of Growthpoint, is managing this community involvement process, which includes direct engagement with stakeholder communities to build social capital and capacity, as well as liaising with the main contractor to align local skills with available project opportunities.

Developing local enterprises beyond construction

To ensure lasting economic benefits, Property Point has launched a 24-month enterprise development programme aimed at building the capacity of local SMMEs.

The programme, which began in October 2025, focuses on compliance readiness, technical training, and soft-skills development to help small businesses compete for opportunities on the Howard College project and beyond.

According to Shawn Theunissen, founder of Property Point, the development is an opportunity to demonstrate how infrastructure investment can deliver tangible value to local communities.

“This project is more than a construction site — it is a platform for local businesses and workers to participate meaningfully in the province’s growth.

"When we intentionally include SMMEs and invest in their capabilities, we strengthen the entire economic ecosystem. Our goal is to ensure that communities benefit not just during construction, but long after the project is complete.”

Unsurprisingly, this emphasis on inclusion has resonated strongly with local SMMEs, many of whom are eager to get involved.

High interest from local SMMEs has highlighted the need for ongoing communication around project timelines. Many businesses expressed eagerness to participate even before relevant construction phases began. The project team continues to provide updates to ensure readiness and fair access to opportunities as they arise.

Infrastructure-led growth

The Howard College project aligns with KwaZulu-Natal’s wider strategy to use infrastructure development as a driver of economic inclusion. This vision, supported by Growthpoint Properties, UKZN, Property Point, and the eThekwini Municipality; prioritises local procurement, public-private partnerships, skills transfer, and green-building technologies.

As Durban positions itself as a gateway to Africa, the student-residence development demonstrates how large-scale infrastructure can be leveraged to expand opportunities for workers, communities, and emerging businesses.