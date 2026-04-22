South Africa
Tourism Responsible Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Sam Hospitrain TrainingCape Town TourismGL events South Africa PTY (LTD)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Responsible tourism is the growth discipline Cape Town needs

    As CEO of Cape Town Tourism, I believe we need to be more honest with ourselves. Tourism leaders are often quick to celebrate growth and slow to question its impact.

    That is a problem.
    Enver DuminyBy Enver Duminy
    22 Apr 2026
    22 Apr 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Cape Town’s latest Economic Value of Tourism figures put direct tourism spend at R24.5 billion and tourism-supported employment at 106,707 jobs. To put that into perspective, if you had to spend R1 every second, it would take about 776 years to get through that amount. That is serious value, and it deserves serious thinking.

    But growth, on its own, is not success.

    If Cape Town gets busier but not better, then something is wrong.

    This is also why we need to be more careful about how we throw around the term "over-tourism".

    Understanding pressure versus perception

    Cape Town International Airport recorded 11.1 million two-way passenger movements in 2025, including 3.3 million international and 7.8 million domestic passengers.

    Against a city population of roughly five million, that sounds dramatic, and if all of those passengers arrived at once, it would be. But spread across a year, that works out to roughly 30,400 passenger movements a day, or about 0.6% of the city’s population per day.

    Even the roughly 2.4 million overnight tourists recorded annually translates to about 6,575 tourists a day, around 0.13% of the population. So, Cape Town’s challenge is not a simple citywide over-tourism story.

    It is concentration, uneven benefit, pressure in specific places, and whether tourism growth is being managed intelligently enough.

    Why responsible tourism matters

    That is exactly why responsible tourism matters.

    Not as a slogan.
    Not as a side conversation.
    And not as something we talk about once the “real” work is done.
    This is the real work.

    Responsible tourism is the discipline that helps a destination grow without slowly damaging the place, people, and experiences that make it valuable in the first place.

    And if we are honest, tourism is very good at looking busy while avoiding harder questions.

    Campaign launched.
    Workshop held.
    Stakeholders engaged.
    Content published.

    Fine. Then what changed?
    Did more value stay local?
    Did more neighbourhood businesses benefit?
    Did more people feel included in the visitor economy?
    Did the city get stronger because tourism was growing?

    Those are the questions that matter now.

    From activity to real impact

    At Cape Town Tourism, for example, we are already doing work that points in the right direction through Future Leaders in Tourism, neighbourhood storytelling, Limitless Cape Town, and practical support for communities and SMEs.

    In the latest annual cycle, we engaged 16 schools, 696 learners, 61 teachers, and 7 colleges, while Ekasi and small-business support sessions reached almost 100 business owners. We have also directed millions of rand in cash and in-kind support toward SMEs to help accelerate local business growth.

    That matters. But it is still not enough to point to activity and call it impact.

    Take Bo-Kaap and Langa. When residents raise concerns about tourism pressure, identity, gentrification, too little local benefit, and too little real market access for local tourism businesses, the issue is not whether we can produce a better response.

    The issue is whether we are genuinely listening to understand or simply listening long enough to defend the status quo.

    They are not the same thing, and communities can tell the difference.

    If a community tells us tourism is adding pressure without enough shared benefit, that is not a branding issue. It is a leadership issue.

    What better tourism must look like

    Cape Town should absolutely remain ambitious about tourism growth. But the more useful north star cannot simply be bigger arrival numbers. It has to be better tourism: more jobs, more viable SMEs, more local value, broader participation, and less pressure-heavy concentration.

    In other words, the real question is not only how much tourism we grow.

    It is the kind of tourism that makes Cape Town stronger as it grows.

    That is why responsible tourism is not anti-growth. It is the growth discipline this city needs.

    Because for Cape Town, it is no longer enough to ask whether tourism is growing. We also need to ask whether Cape Town is better off because it is growing. If the answer is still unclear, then the real work of leadership lies there.

    Read more: Cape Town Tourism, tourism industry, South Africa Tourism, responsible tourism, Enver Duminy, tourism spend, tourism economy, destination management, tourism jobs, tourism policy, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Enver Duminy

    Enver Duminy is the CEO at Cape Town Tourism
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz