Taste of Thailand kicks off at Food Lover’s Market and Market Kokoro in Gauteng

Taste of Thailand has launched successfully, introducing authentic Thai flavours to shoppers in Gauteng, with more in-store experiences to follow at Food Lover’s Market and Market Kokoro.

Shoppers across Gauteng are invited to discover a wide range of Thai products such as rice, sauces, coconut milks, curry pastes available at Food Lover’s Market and Market Kokoro. In addition, the shoppers will experience Taste of Thailand campaign aims to enhance accessibility, strengthen awareness of Thai cuisine, Thai Select restaurants and support the continued growth of Thai food products in South Africa. The campaign includes cooking demonstrations and food tasting prepared by Thai Select restaurants which have been certified by Ministry of Commerce, Thailand. The shoppers also have a chance to receive giveaway prizes.

The campaign, led by the Office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy in Pretoria, officially kicked off on 18 April 2026 at Food Lover’s Market Park Meadows, where Hello Thailand restaurant delivered cooking demonstrations of Tom Yum Kung (Thai spicy and sour shrimp soup) and Pad Thai (Thai stir-fried rice noodle). The event attracted strong interest from shoppers, who enjoyed tasting authentic Thai dishes and exploring a variety of Thai products available in-store.

H.E. Mr. Ekapol Poolpipat, Ambassador of Thailand to South Africa, stated, “I am truly encouraged by the warm response and look forward to sharing more of Thailand’s rich culinary heritage with our South African friends.”

Mrs.Wichuda Akaramethathip, director of office of commercial affairs, added, “I warmly invite everyone to join the upcoming events and experience the authentic taste of Thai cuisine.”

Following the successful launch, Taste of Thailand campaign will continue across four additional Food Lover’s Market stores—Menlyn Mall (9 May) featuring Lotus Thai Restaurant; Kempton Park (16 May) featuring Hello Thailand Restaurant; Waterfall (23 May) featuring Chef Micky’s Thai Dining Restaurant; and Hill Fox (29 May) with Padthai Café by Fire Lion Restaurant, before concluding at Market Kokoro, Rivonia (30 May) featuring Kai Thai Restaurant. The event time at five stores will start from 12pm to 1pm.



