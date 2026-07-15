Curtain up in the Midlands

Renowned as the region's premier arts celebration, the Hilton Arts Festival is one of South Africa's most beloved cultural events. This August, now in its 34th year, it returns to the grounds of Hilton College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands for another edition.

Since its founding in 1993, the festival has grown from a community celebration into a nationally recognised platform for South African arts and culture. Over three decades, it has welcomed some of the country’s most celebrated performers to these stages, with the late Johnny Clegg and celebrated South African playwright, physical theatre artist, mime, and director Andrew Buckland among those who made it part of their own story. What has always set the Hilton Arts Festival apart is its investment in local talent and the next generation of South African artists.

The Jongosi Youth Programme, named by Clegg himself before his passing, brings thousands of school learners through the gates each year, putting them directly in front of working artists during a time when this kind of exposure can shape a career. In 2026, the programme expands for the first time into visual arts, with gallery walkabouts, curator talks, and design workshops welcoming over 2,000 learners from across KwaZulu-Natal on 7 August alone. This year also marks the inaugural KZN Art Fair, a new addition bringing contemporary art, design, and a fully curated education and public talks programme to the festival grounds for the first time. It creates an exciting platform for artists, galleries, and collectors alongside the wider festival programme.

It’s the Midlands, darling!

Hilton is a small, characterful village home to some of the most prestigious schools in the country, and Hilton College opens its entire grounds to the festival each year. A world-class theatre, open-air stages, craft market, and performance spaces come together to create an experience no purpose-built venue could replicate. The festival draws thousands of visitors to the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands every August, filling restaurants and hotels, and contributing to the local economy that feels the benefit long after the curtain comes down.

August in Hilton is the place to be!

This year’s three-day festival runs from 7-9 August 2026 at Hilton College, KZN. The programme includes talent from the likes of SA music legend Arno Carstens and his band, as well as various theatrical productions alongside a strong lineup of comedy and film, and family entertainment. New to 2026 is Just Geekin’, a vibrant hub celebrating gaming, cosplay, esports, and comic culture for a new generation of festivalgoers, sitting alongside the established craft market, Design & Makers Quarter, gourmet food, interactive experiences, live music, and visual arts experience.

To view the full programme, catch ticket releases, and join the festival’s official WhatsApp community, visit www.hiltonfestival.co.za. Tickets are available via the Hilton Arts Festival Webtickets portal at www.webtickets.co.za.

The bed behind the curtain call

It all kicks off with an exclusive pre-festival cocktail evening for invited guests and VIPs only, hosted by proud festival supporters, ANEW Hotel Hilton Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday, 6 August.

For festivalgoers looking to make a proper weekend of it, ANEW Hotel Hilton Pietermaritzburg offers up to 20% off on stays for ANEW Rewards Members. To sign up or make your booking, visit www.anewhotels.com.

When the curtain goes up in Hilton this August, the Midlands will be ready! Will you be there?



