    Qualifications obtained from deregistered colleges remain valid

    3 Apr 2024
    3 Apr 2024
    The Department of Higher Education and Training has reassured that the qualifications from four Educor institutions, issued or obtained during the period of registration and during the phase-out period, remain valid and recognised.
    Qualifications obtained from deregistered colleges remain valid

    The announcement by Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, to cancel the registration of City Varsity, Damelin, Icesa City Campus and Lyceum College comes after the instutitions failed to submit proof of their financial viability to the department.

    Higher Education Department deregisters Damelin, CityVarsity, Lyceum
    Higher Education Department deregisters Damelin, CityVarsity, Lyceum

    26 Mar 2024

    In a statement issued on Tuesday, 2 April, Nzimande noted that as the regulator of both public and private higher education in South Africa, the department was mindful of the potential impact that the decision to cancel the registration of the colleges might have on the ability of students to complete their qualifications.

    Nzimande said in making the decision, the department considered the potential impact on students.

    Nzimande assured the qualifications issued or obtained during the period of registration and during the phase-out period remain valid and recognised.

    This assurance was also communicated by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

    “This means that the four Educor colleges -- City Varsity, Damelin, Icesa City Campus and Lyceum College -- still have an obligation to award the students their qualifications during the period of registration and during the phase-out period.

    "The four Educor colleges are also required to ensure that they conclude the remaining examinations or assessments for the remainder of the current academic year,” Nzimande said.

    The Minister reiterated that the department is willing to assist in helping to mitigate the impact on students.

    In line with the Minister’s commitment, through its directorate responsible for the registration of private higher education institutions, Nzimande said the department is currently handling queries from students, many of whom have expressed their frustration with the lack of communication and unresponsiveness from the four Educor colleges.

    “The department wishes to restate that the decision to cancel the registration of City Varsity, Damelin, Icesa City Campus and Lyceum College still stands,” Nzimande said.

    Read more: Blade Nzimande, Department of Higher Education and Training
