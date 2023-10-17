How AI tools are transforming coaching in SA

Lee-Ann Drummond, head of management and leadership faculty at SACAP (the South African College of Applied Psychology), a leading provider of coach education says, “Like everyone else, coaches are interested in improving efficiencies as well as enhancing their performance and capacities to reach and serve clients. AI models for coaches are already emerging to take on mundane administrative tasks, freeing coaches up to spend more time on client engagements. AI tools can help in analysing coaching data and delivering insights, personalising learning interventions to suit clients’ individual learning styles, and by providing platforms and virtual assistants that help coaches scale their practices.”
These technologies hold the promise of democratising the coaching industry, expanding access across business and society. In future, many more people are likely to be able to access expert coaching services that support them in leading more fulfilling lives and making significant contributions to their communities, and country. However, how will the latest technologies, driven by machine learning, integrate with the decidedly human-centric field of coaching?
Professor Nicky Terblanche, academic, executive coach and founder of coachvici.com is an early adopter of AI tools for coaches and coaching education. He says, “What is interesting is that in a recent research study I did, we found that clients are keen to use AI coaching, while coaches in the study were more sceptical and felt that the AI coach would interfere with the bond they have with their clients. I also think in general coaches are not necessarily interested in technology since they are drawn to coaching because of the human touch. Coaches, however, need to upskill themselves and become aware of the potential of AI. If not, they could be caught napping when AI tools surpass certain basic human coaching approaches.”
There’s already a wide range of AI tools for coaches on offer, and often, coaches who are early adopters and interested in the potential of the technologies are involved in developing new and emerging AI tools, which include:
Maintaining the human-centric approach of coaching is critical in the AI-driven era. These new tools don’t obviate the need for nurturing connection, active listening, and empathetic interaction. Coaches still need to empower clients to shape their own coaching journey, respecting their autonomy and agency. AI tools should support the client-centred ethos and not replace it. Coaches using AI tools also must monitor for biases in the AI algorithms and take the necessary steps to mitigate them. This highlights how important it is for coaches to be competent in using all their tools and how they must be equipped to have full oversight and accountability in the use of their AI tools.
Globally, coaching bodies are in the process of devising guidelines for the ethical use of AI tools for coaches. Full transparency and informed consent about the AI tools the coach is using is essential. There are also new data privacy and security issues that coaches will need to address as part of building a trusted relationship with their clients as well as meeting regulatory requirements.
Professor Terblanche concludes, “Coaches who embrace AI will be more productive and deliver better coaching. In one of my studies, it was found that AI can already perform as well as human coaches for very structured coaching conversations. Coaches who are not properly trained or who use simplistic coaching models could be replaced by AI coaches. In essence, AI is just another powerful tool in the Coach Toolbox. My suggestion to South African coaches is to investigate it, play with it and use it as it fits into your practice. But don’t ignore it!”
To apply for any of the coaching programmes offered at SACAP, visit www.sacap.edu.za/faculties/management-leadership/